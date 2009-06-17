Used 1993 Eagle Vision for Sale Near Me
I owned this car from 1998 until 2005. The 1993 model TSi had the stiffest suspension of any LH sedan and was actually de-tuned the following year because most drivers found it too stiff. The Eagle was designed to be the "sport" model vs the Intrepid and Concorde. My TSi could corner better than my 1984 Toyota Supra. It was the best car I ever owned. It was a combination sports sedan, luxury sedan and family sedan. The fully loaded model had absolutely everything cars twice the price had like the trip computer. These LH sedans saved Chrysler at the time because they were incredibly reliable and multi- functional. You could drive your kids to school safely and take a corner like a sports car.