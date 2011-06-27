1993 Eagle Vision Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$948 - $2,209
Used Vision for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
Eagle receives its version of the Chrysler LH sedan in the form of the Vision. Available as an ESi or TSi, the Vision features cab-forward styling, dual airbags, V6 power and available antilock brakes. The TSi model is the sportier of the two, it comes equipped with a touring suspension, standard antilock brakes, a 214-horsepower engine and 16-inch wheels.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Eagle Vision.
Most helpful consumer reviews
phil,06/17/2009
I owned this car from 1998 until 2005. The 1993 model TSi had the stiffest suspension of any LH sedan and was actually de-tuned the following year because most drivers found it too stiff. The Eagle was designed to be the "sport" model vs the Intrepid and Concorde. My TSi could corner better than my 1984 Toyota Supra. It was the best car I ever owned. It was a combination sports sedan, luxury sedan and family sedan. The fully loaded model had absolutely everything cars twice the price had like the trip computer. These LH sedans saved Chrysler at the time because they were incredibly reliable and multi- functional. You could drive your kids to school safely and take a corner like a sports car.
CarTruckman,07/21/2002
The most reliable breakdown free car I ever owned. I don't know if the other reviewers changed oil every 10k miles, but the only major deal was the A/C and the fuel rail replacement (recall from Chrysler). Good size sedan for a family and comfortable on long trips. Looking for another one for a good price-since again breakdown free car (had 170,000 miles when I finally sold it in 2000). Good gas mileage 23-25 mph on highway, about 20 in city.
DaveMB,01/31/2003
I've had the car now for 10 years and 128K miles. Aside from normal maintainence the only problems were a water pump (fixed by warranty) and an O2 sensor. I like the big size of the car yet good handling. Fuel economy is pretty consistent at about 23.5 mpg (70% highway/ 30% city). My only regrets about the car is its poor resale value.
EagleEsi,09/04/2007
This being my very fiorst car I am highly impressed with it. Handling for such a large car is Gripping to say the least, as the fuel ecomony is ef up with some 4cyl. (21-24 City) 26.6- 30 Highway)
Features & Specs
See all Used 1993 Eagle Vision features & specs
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
153 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
214 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Vision
Related Used 1993 Eagle Vision info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019