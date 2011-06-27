  1. Home
  2. Eagle
  3. Eagle Vision
  4. Used 1993 Eagle Vision
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(10)
Appraise this car

1993 Eagle Vision Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
Eagle Vision for Sale
List Price Estimate
$948 - $2,209
Used Vision for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Eagle receives its version of the Chrysler LH sedan in the form of the Vision. Available as an ESi or TSi, the Vision features cab-forward styling, dual airbags, V6 power and available antilock brakes. The TSi model is the sportier of the two, it comes equipped with a touring suspension, standard antilock brakes, a 214-horsepower engine and 16-inch wheels.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Eagle Vision.

5(20%)
4(70%)
3(10%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.1
10 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best of the LH sedans
phil,06/17/2009
I owned this car from 1998 until 2005. The 1993 model TSi had the stiffest suspension of any LH sedan and was actually de-tuned the following year because most drivers found it too stiff. The Eagle was designed to be the "sport" model vs the Intrepid and Concorde. My TSi could corner better than my 1984 Toyota Supra. It was the best car I ever owned. It was a combination sports sedan, luxury sedan and family sedan. The fully loaded model had absolutely everything cars twice the price had like the trip computer. These LH sedans saved Chrysler at the time because they were incredibly reliable and multi- functional. You could drive your kids to school safely and take a corner like a sports car.
Big Family Sedan Reliable Ride
CarTruckman,07/21/2002
The most reliable breakdown free car I ever owned. I don't know if the other reviewers changed oil every 10k miles, but the only major deal was the A/C and the fuel rail replacement (recall from Chrysler). Good size sedan for a family and comfortable on long trips. Looking for another one for a good price-since again breakdown free car (had 170,000 miles when I finally sold it in 2000). Good gas mileage 23-25 mph on highway, about 20 in city.
Treated me well for 10 years
DaveMB,01/31/2003
I've had the car now for 10 years and 128K miles. Aside from normal maintainence the only problems were a water pump (fixed by warranty) and an O2 sensor. I like the big size of the car yet good handling. Fuel economy is pretty consistent at about 23.5 mpg (70% highway/ 30% city). My only regrets about the car is its poor resale value.
Esi Review
EagleEsi,09/04/2007
This being my very fiorst car I am highly impressed with it. Handling for such a large car is Gripping to say the least, as the fuel ecomony is ef up with some 4cyl. (21-24 City) 26.6- 30 Highway)
See all 10 reviews of the 1993 Eagle Vision
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
153 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
214 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 1993 Eagle Vision features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Eagle Vision

Used 1993 Eagle Vision Overview

The Used 1993 Eagle Vision is offered in the following submodels: Vision Sedan. Available styles include ESi 4dr Sedan, and TSi 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Eagle Vision?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Eagle Visions are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Eagle Vision for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Eagle Vision.

Can't find a used 1993 Eagle Visions you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Eagle Vision for sale - 8 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $12,567.

Find a used Eagle for sale - 6 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $25,021.

Find a used certified pre-owned Eagle Vision for sale - 2 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $19,128.

Find a used certified pre-owned Eagle for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $16,776.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Eagle Vision?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Eagle lease specials
Check out Eagle Vision lease specials

Related Used 1993 Eagle Vision info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles