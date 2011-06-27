Estimated values
1996 Eagle Talon TSi Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,639
|$5,235
|$5,574
|Clean
|$4,097
|$4,636
|$4,938
|Average
|$3,013
|$3,437
|$3,667
|Rough
|$1,929
|$2,239
|$2,396
Estimated values
1996 Eagle Talon 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,013
|$4,578
|$4,897
|Clean
|$3,544
|$4,054
|$4,338
|Average
|$2,606
|$3,006
|$3,222
|Rough
|$1,668
|$1,958
|$2,105
Estimated values
1996 Eagle Talon TSi Turbo 2dr Hatchback AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,966
|$5,570
|$5,913
|Clean
|$4,385
|$4,932
|$5,238
|Average
|$3,225
|$3,657
|$3,890
|Rough
|$2,064
|$2,382
|$2,542
Estimated values
1996 Eagle Talon ESi 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,151
|$4,732
|$5,059
|Clean
|$3,666
|$4,190
|$4,483
|Average
|$2,695
|$3,107
|$3,329
|Rough
|$1,725
|$2,023
|$2,175