Used 1996 Eagle Talon Consumer Reviews

4G63 people dont know what theyre missin BuDDyLeE , 02/24/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful i bought this car after looking at many an eclipse, and i couldnt be happier. the car is absolutly solid & perfect. the motor is imaculate the interior still smells brand new, nothing is faded or cracked. the build quality, and overall fun factor involved in driving a 2GNT is overwhelming. these cars ride on rails yet are smooth as silk. lighter than the turbo with many aftermakret kits for adding boost. a great car that i would recommend to anyone, from grandma to your younger brother or sister whos learning how to drive.

Awesome Affordable Sportscar SkyCladGuru , 04/19/2019 ESi 2dr Hatchback 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Of all the sports cars I've owned, the '96 Eagle Talon was far and away the most well-rounded sports car of them all. The cockpit wraparound feel at the wheel felt just right the first time I sat in it. The car was so light and nimble you couldn't help but smile zipping all the way from A to B. With the addition of a great amp & subwoofer in the back the car's interior became an acoustically perfect soundchamber. During a time when there was little to get excited about in affordable car market this was a truly unforgettable car. Style and function in spades. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

turbo abruzzo , 09/04/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful wow!!! this car is great... i recommend this car to ANYONE!!!

Wow tsiawdspeed , 09/06/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Great car. Get this if you want an Eclipse but dont want to pay as much. Great looks and performance. If you treat it well, it will treat you well.