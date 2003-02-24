Used 1996 Eagle Talon for Sale Near Me
BuDDyLeE,02/24/2003
i bought this car after looking at many an eclipse, and i couldnt be happier. the car is absolutly solid & perfect. the motor is imaculate the interior still smells brand new, nothing is faded or cracked. the build quality, and overall fun factor involved in driving a 2GNT is overwhelming. these cars ride on rails yet are smooth as silk. lighter than the turbo with many aftermakret kits for adding boost. a great car that i would recommend to anyone, from grandma to your younger brother or sister whos learning how to drive.