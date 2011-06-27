Estimated values
2010 BMW M6 2dr Convertible (5.0L 10cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,688
|$27,951
|$32,438
|Clean
|$20,280
|$26,160
|$30,242
|Average
|$17,464
|$22,579
|$25,851
|Rough
|$14,648
|$18,998
|$21,459
Estimated values
2010 BMW M6 2dr Coupe (5.0L 10cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,958
|$27,009
|$31,345
|Clean
|$19,597
|$25,279
|$29,223
|Average
|$16,876
|$21,818
|$24,980
|Rough
|$14,155
|$18,358
|$20,736