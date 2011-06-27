Estimated values
2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,781
|$17,620
|$19,424
|Clean
|$15,075
|$16,818
|$18,518
|Average
|$13,663
|$15,215
|$16,706
|Rough
|$12,251
|$13,612
|$14,894
Estimated values
2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,332
|$17,399
|$19,424
|Clean
|$14,646
|$16,607
|$18,518
|Average
|$13,274
|$15,024
|$16,706
|Rough
|$11,903
|$13,441
|$14,894
Estimated values
2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i xDrive SULEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,090
|$18,181
|$20,231
|Clean
|$15,370
|$17,354
|$19,288
|Average
|$13,931
|$15,699
|$17,400
|Rough
|$12,491
|$14,045
|$15,513
Estimated values
2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 435i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,035
|$20,251
|$22,426
|Clean
|$17,228
|$19,330
|$21,380
|Average
|$15,615
|$17,487
|$19,288
|Rough
|$14,001
|$15,644
|$17,196
Estimated values
2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 435i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,546
|$20,756
|$22,925
|Clean
|$17,717
|$19,812
|$21,856
|Average
|$16,058
|$17,923
|$19,717
|Rough
|$14,399
|$16,035
|$17,579
Estimated values
2015 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 428i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,892
|$18,575
|$20,231
|Clean
|$16,136
|$17,730
|$19,288
|Average
|$14,625
|$16,040
|$17,400
|Rough
|$13,114
|$14,349
|$15,513