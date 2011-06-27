Estimated values
2015 BMW 7 Series 750Li 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,154
|$30,573
|$32,922
|Clean
|$26,749
|$29,052
|$31,282
|Average
|$23,938
|$26,011
|$28,003
|Rough
|$21,128
|$22,970
|$24,724
Estimated values
2015 BMW 7 Series 740i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,519
|$25,807
|$28,028
|Clean
|$22,345
|$24,523
|$26,632
|Average
|$19,997
|$21,956
|$23,840
|Rough
|$17,649
|$19,389
|$21,049
Estimated values
2015 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,986
|$25,813
|$26,630
|Clean
|$23,739
|$24,529
|$25,304
|Average
|$21,245
|$21,962
|$22,651
|Rough
|$18,751
|$19,394
|$19,999
Estimated values
2015 BMW 7 Series 760Li 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,560
|$48,540
|$49,522
|Clean
|$45,186
|$46,126
|$47,056
|Average
|$40,438
|$41,297
|$42,123
|Rough
|$35,691
|$36,469
|$37,190
Estimated values
2015 BMW 7 Series 750Li xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,889
|$33,163
|$35,376
|Clean
|$29,347
|$31,513
|$33,614
|Average
|$26,263
|$28,215
|$30,090
|Rough
|$23,180
|$24,916
|$26,567
Estimated values
2015 BMW 7 Series 740Ld xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,310
|$27,357
|$30,308
|Clean
|$23,096
|$25,996
|$28,799
|Average
|$20,669
|$23,275
|$25,780
|Rough
|$18,243
|$20,554
|$22,761
Estimated values
2015 BMW 7 Series 750i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,197
|$29,387
|$31,516
|Clean
|$25,840
|$27,926
|$29,947
|Average
|$23,125
|$25,002
|$26,807
|Rough
|$20,410
|$22,079
|$23,668
Estimated values
2015 BMW 7 Series 740Li 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,265
|$28,199
|$30,081
|Clean
|$24,954
|$26,797
|$28,583
|Average
|$22,332
|$23,992
|$25,587
|Rough
|$19,710
|$21,187
|$22,591
Estimated values
2015 BMW 7 Series 740Li xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,878
|$28,928
|$30,922
|Clean
|$25,536
|$27,489
|$29,382
|Average
|$22,853
|$24,612
|$26,302
|Rough
|$20,170
|$21,734
|$23,222