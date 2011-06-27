Estimated values
2012 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,897
|$12,975
|$14,563
|Clean
|$10,118
|$12,049
|$13,519
|Average
|$8,559
|$10,196
|$11,432
|Rough
|$7,000
|$8,344
|$9,344
Estimated values
2012 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,157
|$12,141
|$13,657
|Clean
|$9,431
|$11,274
|$12,678
|Average
|$7,978
|$9,541
|$10,720
|Rough
|$6,525
|$7,807
|$8,762
Estimated values
2012 BMW 5 Series 528i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,933
|$11,919
|$13,437
|Clean
|$9,223
|$11,068
|$12,473
|Average
|$7,802
|$9,367
|$10,547
|Rough
|$6,381
|$7,665
|$8,621
Estimated values
2012 BMW 5 Series 550i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,930
|$14,459
|$16,390
|Clean
|$11,076
|$13,427
|$15,215
|Average
|$9,370
|$11,362
|$12,866
|Rough
|$7,663
|$9,298
|$10,516
Estimated values
2012 BMW 5 Series 535i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,466
|$13,746
|$15,489
|Clean
|$10,646
|$12,764
|$14,379
|Average
|$9,005
|$10,802
|$12,158
|Rough
|$7,365
|$8,839
|$9,938
Estimated values
2012 BMW 5 Series 550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,530
|$14,881
|$16,681
|Clean
|$11,633
|$13,819
|$15,485
|Average
|$9,841
|$11,694
|$13,094
|Rough
|$8,048
|$9,569
|$10,703