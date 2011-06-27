Estimated values
1991 Eagle Talon TSi Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,088
|$3,830
|$4,240
|Clean
|$2,727
|$3,392
|$3,757
|Average
|$2,006
|$2,515
|$2,790
|Rough
|$1,284
|$1,638
|$1,823
Estimated values
1991 Eagle Talon 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,949
|$3,646
|$4,032
|Clean
|$2,604
|$3,229
|$3,572
|Average
|$1,915
|$2,394
|$2,653
|Rough
|$1,226
|$1,559
|$1,733
Estimated values
1991 Eagle Talon TSi Turbo 2dr Hatchback AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,316
|$4,084
|$4,509
|Clean
|$2,929
|$3,616
|$3,995
|Average
|$2,153
|$2,681
|$2,967
|Rough
|$1,378
|$1,746
|$1,938