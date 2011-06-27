Estimated values
2009 Dodge Viper SRT-10 2dr Coupe (8.4L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,124
|$41,014
|$46,298
|Clean
|$29,780
|$38,014
|$42,891
|Average
|$25,092
|$32,012
|$36,076
|Rough
|$20,403
|$26,010
|$29,261
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Viper SRT-10 2dr Convertible (8.4L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,003
|$56,179
|$63,419
|Clean
|$40,792
|$52,069
|$58,751
|Average
|$34,369
|$43,848
|$49,416
|Rough
|$27,947
|$35,627
|$40,081