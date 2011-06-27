Estimated values
2007 Porsche Boxster 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,761
|$15,958
|$17,919
|Clean
|$11,690
|$14,640
|$16,388
|Average
|$9,547
|$12,002
|$13,325
|Rough
|$7,403
|$9,364
|$10,263
Estimated values
2007 Porsche Boxster S 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,618
|$19,531
|$21,931
|Clean
|$14,306
|$17,917
|$20,057
|Average
|$11,683
|$14,689
|$16,308
|Rough
|$9,060
|$11,461
|$12,560