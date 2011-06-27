Estimated values
2020 Ram Promaster City Wagon SLT 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,103
|$20,566
|$22,382
|Clean
|$18,858
|$20,303
|$22,088
|Average
|$18,368
|$19,778
|$21,501
|Rough
|$17,879
|$19,252
|$20,913
Estimated values
2020 Ram Promaster City Tradesman Cargo 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,358
|$18,688
|$20,337
|Clean
|$17,136
|$18,449
|$20,071
|Average
|$16,691
|$17,971
|$19,537
|Rough
|$16,246
|$17,494
|$19,003
Estimated values
2020 Ram Promaster City Wagon 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,432
|$19,844
|$21,596
|Clean
|$18,195
|$19,590
|$21,313
|Average
|$17,723
|$19,083
|$20,746
|Rough
|$17,251
|$18,576
|$20,179
Estimated values
2020 Ram Promaster City Tradesman SLT Cargo 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,464
|$19,879
|$21,634
|Clean
|$18,228
|$19,625
|$21,350
|Average
|$17,754
|$19,117
|$20,783
|Rough
|$17,281
|$18,608
|$20,215