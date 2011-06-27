  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram Promaster City
  4. 2020 Ram Promaster City
  5. Appraisal value

2020 Ram Promaster City Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
No vehicle image
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2020 Ram Promaster City Wagon SLT 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,103$20,566$22,382
Clean$18,858$20,303$22,088
Average$18,368$19,778$21,501
Rough$17,879$19,252$20,913
Sell my 2020 Ram Promaster City with EdmundsShop for a used Ram Promaster City near you
Estimated values
2020 Ram Promaster City Tradesman Cargo 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,358$18,688$20,337
Clean$17,136$18,449$20,071
Average$16,691$17,971$19,537
Rough$16,246$17,494$19,003
Sell my 2020 Ram Promaster City with EdmundsShop for a used Ram Promaster City near you
Estimated values
2020 Ram Promaster City Wagon 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,432$19,844$21,596
Clean$18,195$19,590$21,313
Average$17,723$19,083$20,746
Rough$17,251$18,576$20,179
Sell my 2020 Ram Promaster City with EdmundsShop for a used Ram Promaster City near you
Estimated values
2020 Ram Promaster City Tradesman SLT Cargo 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,464$19,879$21,634
Clean$18,228$19,625$21,350
Average$17,754$19,117$20,783
Rough$17,281$18,608$20,215
Sell my 2020 Ram Promaster City with EdmundsShop for a used Ram Promaster City near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 Ram Promaster City on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Ram Promaster City with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,195 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,590 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ram Promaster City is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Ram Promaster City with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,195 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,590 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2020 Ram Promaster City, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2020 Ram Promaster City with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,195 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,590 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2020 Ram Promaster City. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2020 Ram Promaster City and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2020 Ram Promaster City ranges from $17,251 to $21,596, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2020 Ram Promaster City is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.