Estimated values
1999 Dodge Stratus ES 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$807
|$1,379
|$1,692
|Clean
|$708
|$1,211
|$1,486
|Average
|$508
|$876
|$1,075
|Rough
|$309
|$542
|$664
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Stratus 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$592
|$1,304
|$1,692
|Clean
|$519
|$1,146
|$1,486
|Average
|$373
|$829
|$1,075
|Rough
|$226
|$512
|$664