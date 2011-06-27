Used 1999 Dodge Stratus for Sale Near Me
- $7,999
2001 Dodge Stratus R/T31,654 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Naperville Auto Haus - Naperville / Illinois
This is the actual car in the movie Herbie from 2005 and placed in a magazine showing all the actual upgrades. Only 31K actual miles in orginal condition from movie, only driven to car shows after movie was comlpeted. LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Interior Leather Group. This Dodge Stratus also includes Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Tachometer, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Cup Holders, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Body Side Moldings, Premium Sound, Tow Hooks, 12v Power Outlet, Compass And Temperature Display, Power Brakes.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Dodge Stratus R/T with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4B3AG52H81E016211
Stock: 4789
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2019
- $1,700
2002 Dodge Stratus SE Plus165,900 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
American Auto - Kearney / Nebraska
Make your carbon footprint smaller with this gas friendly vehicle. Come by today to see this one in person. Call today to schedule your test drive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Dodge Stratus SE Plus with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3EL46R12N206848
Stock: 206848
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $1,995
2003 Dodge Stratus SXT173,693 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Superior Used Cars - Cuyahoga Falls / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Dodge Stratus SXT with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4B3AG42G53E197580
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,600
2004 Dodge Stratus R/T159,452 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Hagerstown Ford - Hagerstown / Maryland
2.7L V6 MPI DOHC 24V. 2004 Dodge Stratus R/T R/T FWDAS IS VEHICLE SOLD OUT OF STATE CUSTOMER UNDERSTANDS THIS VEHICLE IS COMPLETELY OUT OF WARRANTY. CUSTOMER ALSO UNDERSTANDS THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD WITH ABSOLUTELY NO WARRANTY OR GAURANTEE FROM HAGERSTOWN FORD. CUSTOMER TAKES FULL RESPONSIBILITY TO GET VEHICLE INSPECTED IN THEIR RESIDENTIAL STATE (WHICH IS NOT MARYLAND). THE CUSTOMER UNDERSTANDS IF THE MOTOR BLOWS UP, OR THE TRANSMISSION LOCKS UP ON THEIR WAY HOME, HAGERSTOWN FORD HAS ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATION TO REPAIR OR SHARE IN THE COST OF REPAIRS. CUSTOMER ALSO UNDERSTANDS IF THEIR HOME STATE REQUIRES ANY REPAIRS WHATSOEVER TO GET THIS VEHICLE INSPECTED, THE CUSTOMER IS RESPONSIBLE TO PAY FOR THOSE COSTS!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 9 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Stratus R/T with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3EL76R14N248120
Stock: 52103C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- New Listing$4,995
2004 Dodge Stratus R/T125,911 miles3 AccidentsDelivery available*
Andy Mohr Ford - Plainfield / Indiana
Now offering Mohr to your Door! Don't want to get out? Or can't? We will bring the car to you! And all the paperwork! We are open online and at the store.Get Mohr for your Money at Andy Mohr Ford. Don't miss out on massive savings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Stratus R/T with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Upgraded Stereo, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4B3AG52HX4E108232
Stock: P6219C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $4,995
2004 Dodge Stratus SE71,237 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat of Spokane - Spokane / Washington
GREAT MILES 71,237! SE trim, Stone White Clear Coat exterior. EPA 28 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! CD Player. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Stratus SE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3EL36R84N386536
Stock: 7347D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- $1,799
2004 Dodge Stratus SXT158,856 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gilleland Cadillac - Saint Cloud / Minnesota
6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Tachometer, Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Stratus SXT with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4B3AG42G44E140238
Stock: 22580A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $3,490
2004 Dodge Stratus SE174,419 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Bommarito Mazda South - Saint Louis / Missouri
. Silver 2004 Dodge Stratus SE FWD 4-Speed Automatic 2.7L V6 MPI DOHC 24V Stratus SE, 4D Sedan, 2.7L V6 MPI DOHC 24V, 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, Silver. Recent Arrival! 21/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Stratus SE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3EL36R84N212594
Stock: 46650B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- $3,488
2004 Dodge Stratus SXT105,886 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Schulte Subaru - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Stratus SXT with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4B3AG42G64E028539
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,677
2004 Dodge Stratus SXT113,350 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
James Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Cedar Lake - Cedar Lake / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Stratus SXT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3EL46X74N240455
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $1,500Good Deal | $461 below market
2005 Dodge Stratus SXT134,540 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Feldman Chevrolet of Lansing - Lansing / Michigan
Feldman Automotive and Feldman Chevrolet of Lansingâ s Wholesale to the Public offers the consumer the opportunity to buy a vehicle at wholesale pricing before the vehicle is sent to auction. This vehicle is likely to have multiple mechanical, cosmetic and or auto body defects. All vehicles displayed Wholesale to the Public are sold AS IS only. The term AS IS which means the buyer accepts the car with all known and unknown problems at the time the car is purchased. That there is absolutely NO expressed or implied warranty of condition or fitness for any reason or particular purpose. This applies to both the mechanical and cosmetic condition of the AS IS vehicles. The purchaser of an AS IS vehicle will pay all cost for any repairs associated with the purchased vehicle. Feldman Automotive and Feldman Chevrolet of Lansing assumes no responsibility for any repairs regardless of any verbal statements made about any vehicle in the Wholesale to the Public section. See Dealer for further details.Dodge Stratus 2005 Stone White 4D Sedan 2.4L 4-Cylinder SMPI DOHC 16V22/30 City/Highway MPGPURE PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE! CALL US today to schedule your own personal viewing AT 855-979-5324. All vehicles come with a complete safety inspection, full detail, FREE TANK OF GAS with delivery of this vehicle. Price does not include tax, title, license or dealer fee. Vehicle located at Feldman Chevrolet of Lansing. INTERESTED, BUT NOT READY YET? That is okay... we never want to rush you at Feldman Chevrolet of Lansing. SAVE THIS VEHICLE . You will be updated of any future price savings and specials. It is real simple....YOU CAN THANK US LATER, BY BUYING YOUR NEXT VEHICLE AT FELDMAN CHEVROLET OF LANSING!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Stratus SXT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3EL46X65N624003
Stock: PBA145744B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- $2,950Fair Deal
2005 Dodge Stratus SXT198,515 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Woodys Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Chillicothe / Missouri
Perfect car for that first-time driver! This Dodge Stratus Sdn SXT Cruise Control, CD Stereo, Keyless Entry & much more. Plus, a dependable Gas V6 2.7L/167 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Air conditioning, CLOTH LOW-BACK FRONT BUCKET SEATS (STD), AM/FM STEREO W/CASSETTE/CD PLAYER.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Stratus SXT with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3EL46R15N675149
Stock: 05MH79
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-11-2020
- $2,495
2005 Dodge Stratus SXT149,055 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CJ Auto Sales - Pine Island / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Stratus SXT with Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4B3AG42G85E014613
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,990
2005 Dodge Stratus SXT84,443 milesDelivery available*
Bill Barth Kia - Mandan / North Dakota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Stratus SXT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3EL46X15N617654
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $1,750Fair Deal
2005 Dodge Stratus SXT150,482 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Randy Wise Chrysler Dodge Jeep - Durand / Michigan
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Stratus SXT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3EL46X25N528093
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,989Good Deal | $980 below market
2006 Dodge Stratus SXT111,279 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Larry H. Miller Used Car Supermarket Sandy - Sandy / Utah
Located at Sandy this 2006 Dodge Stratus SXT FWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: 16 x 6.5 Aluminum Wheels, 4 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Compact Disc w/Changer Control, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Illuminated entry, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-Sensing Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, and Variably intermittent wipers.
22/30 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Stratus SXT with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3EL46X16N288469
Stock: M8998A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- New Listing$3,988Good Deal | $996 below market
2006 Dodge Stratus SXT61,872 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Beach Blvd Automotive - Jacksonville / Florida
WE ARE OPEN!!! 61,872 MILES V6 AT A/C BUY HERE PAY HERE FINANCING AVAILABLE ON OVER 250 VEHICLES! KING OF DEALERS! MILITARY DISCOUNT! HUGE SAVINGS!! WOW BRAND NEW MOTOR SCOOTERS $1095! NEW INVENTORY ARRIVING DAILY ON SALE! OVER 200 QUALITY VEHICLES UNDER $10,000! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1967 IN SAME LOCATION! WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL BEFORE AND AFTER THE SALE! WE BUY CARS FOR CASH! TRADES WELCOME! CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLES AVAILABLE! CARFAX ON EVERY VEHICLE! CALL FOR AVAILABILITY! FACEBOOK,TWITTER, YOU CAN GET THE BEST OF US! BEACHBLVDAUTOMOTIVE.COM REAL IN HOUSE FINANCING FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT! WE FINANCE! *PRICE GOOD ONLY FOR DAY OF PUBLICATION *LISTED CASH PRICE PLUS P.D.I. FEE OF $499, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES, TAG, REGISTRATION FEES, AND TITLE FEES 1-866-678-0802
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Stratus SXT with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3EL46R56N198355
Stock: VIN8355
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $1,850
2006 Dodge Stratus SXT133,198 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tim's Truck Capital - Epsom / New Hampshire
Tim's Truck Capital is proud to offer this 2006 Dodge Stratus SXT in Silver Beautifully equipped with 2.7L V6 MPI DOHC 24V, 16" x 6.5" Aluminum Wheels, 4 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Compact Disc w/Changer Control, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Illuminated entry, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-Sensing Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, and Variably intermittent wipers!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Stratus SXT with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3EL46RX6N137440
Stock: TE1089B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020