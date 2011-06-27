Used 1994 Dodge Stealth Coupe Consumer Reviews
Best car I ever owned!
I've had my Stealth for 16 years and I still love it! The style is a classic sporty style that will never go out of style. This has been the most dependable vehicle I've ever owned! The only negative I could come up with is that the turning radius is huge and it isn't very comfortable for traveling much more than 1 1/2 hrs. If you take a road trip in a Stealth, you do need frequent breaks to get out and stretch your legs! Don't count on taking anyone in the "backseat" because there is absolutely no room! But then again, it's a sports car so what do you expect! I can't say enough positives about the 1994 Dodge Stealth, it's paid for itself many times over!
Fun Car
Very reliable and fun to drive, gets a alot of looks.
94 Dodge Stealth R/T Luxury
Have had no problems with this car since I have bought it. I've owned it for about 6 months and it has been very dependable. Handling and power is impressive. Turns heads at every corner. Very pleased with performance. Needs few repairs done only because of its age and mileage. Really is a great buy for the money and performance. This style is very rare to see and I am a proud owner. I plan on keeping this car for a long time.
Sweet Ride
Bought the car after highschool, owned it for about a year and a half and had virtually no problems. Only ones were fuel filter, and carbon build up in the intake caused stalling. Car was great fun to drive, superb ride although soft handling due to non-turbo suspension. Car was very reliable, heater and A/C took a while to come on but both worked flawlessly. The V6 had great power, and torque whenever you needed it in any gear. All nessesary features were easily accessable to the driver. Front seats held two adults comfortably, however rear seats seemed they were added merely to lower insurance costs. Even without ABS option the brakes performed exceptionally
Reliable sports car
This car has been a reliable, solid performer. People always think its newer than it is, thanks to its sensational styling. If they ask, I tell them about its outstanding comfort, excellent build quality, mechanical toughness and relatively good fuel efficiency. Bought new, at over 100,000 miles it has proven to be a great ride and a great buy too.
