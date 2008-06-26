Used 1994 Dodge Stealth for Sale Near Me

3 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Stealth Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
  • 1994 Dodge Stealth
    used

    1994 Dodge Stealth

    74,619 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,900

    Details
  • 1993 Dodge Stealth R/T
    used

    1993 Dodge Stealth R/T

    100,706 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,900

    Details
  • 1991 Dodge Stealth R/T Turbo
    used

    1991 Dodge Stealth R/T Turbo

    28,773 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Stealth searches:

Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Stealth
  4. Used 1994 Dodge Stealth

Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Stealth

Read recent reviews for the Dodge Stealth
Overall Consumer Rating
4.912 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
  • 5
    (92%)
  • 4
    (8%)
I scored when I found this one!
skcyclist,06/26/2008
This is one spectacular automobile. I found it in Irvine, CA with under 55,000 well cared for miles. It is stock and original. I paid $8500 cash and have put another $1600 in for 60,000 mile service and timing belt. Clutch is stiff compared to my Plymouth Laser RS (AWD/turbo), but easy to get used to and necessary due to awesome power. The car has original red paint in excellent condition due to being garaged all it's life. I'm 65 years old, and this is the best car I've ever owned. Next in line would be my 56 Chevy Bel Air convertible purchased in 1962 and my 1992 Plymouth Laser bought in 1999. The Laser and Stealth are related in being Mitsubishi designs.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Dodge
Stealth
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to