Used 1991 Dodge Stealth for Sale Near Me

3 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Stealth Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
  • 1991 Dodge Stealth R/T Turbo
    used

    1991 Dodge Stealth R/T Turbo

    28,773 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,995

    Details
  • 1993 Dodge Stealth R/T
    used

    1993 Dodge Stealth R/T

    100,706 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,900

    Details
  • 1994 Dodge Stealth
    used

    1994 Dodge Stealth

    74,619 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,900

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Stealth searches:

Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Stealth
  4. Used 1991 Dodge Stealth

Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Stealth

Read recent reviews for the Dodge Stealth
Overall Consumer Rating
4.932 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 32 reviews
  • 5
    (91%)
  • 4
    (6%)
  • 3
    (3%)
Reliable if maintained
Viper Owner,11/04/2007
Purchased in 2000 with 125k miles. Currently have 272k miles! The SOHC engine is indestructible. 25 MPG every fillup. The tranny will need new syncros every 125k miles or so, but still drivable. Items replaced are: Syncros, radiator, alternator, starter, power steering rack, water pump seal, noisy lifters, and lower ball joints. Though the list seems long, they all occurred between 180k - 250k miles so it's to be expected. Fix it yourself because it very easy to work on. Regular maintenance includes the timing belt every 60K but you can go 120k on the belt with the SOHC engine without issues. Clutch also lasts about 120k miles. Paid $4k, and put about $4k in parts during 8yrs of ownership.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Dodge
Stealth
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to