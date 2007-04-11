Used 1991 Dodge Stealth for Sale Near Me

Purchased in 2000 with 125k miles. Currently have 272k miles! The SOHC engine is indestructible. 25 MPG every fillup. The tranny will need new syncros every 125k miles or so, but still drivable. Items replaced are: Syncros, radiator, alternator, starter, power steering rack, water pump seal, noisy lifters, and lower ball joints. Though the list seems long, they all occurred between 180k - 250k miles so it's to be expected. Fix it yourself because it very easy to work on. Regular maintenance includes the timing belt every 60K but you can go 120k on the belt with the SOHC engine without issues. Clutch also lasts about 120k miles. Paid $4k, and put about $4k in parts during 8yrs of ownership.

