Used 1991 Dodge Stealth Consumer Reviews
Reliable if maintained
Purchased in 2000 with 125k miles. Currently have 272k miles! The SOHC engine is indestructible. 25 MPG every fillup. The tranny will need new syncros every 125k miles or so, but still drivable. Items replaced are: Syncros, radiator, alternator, starter, power steering rack, water pump seal, noisy lifters, and lower ball joints. Though the list seems long, they all occurred between 180k - 250k miles so it's to be expected. Fix it yourself because it very easy to work on. Regular maintenance includes the timing belt every 60K but you can go 120k on the belt with the SOHC engine without issues. Clutch also lasts about 120k miles. Paid $4k, and put about $4k in parts during 8yrs of ownership.
Collect and Collect!
I have a 1991 RT, red with black leather interior, one of less than 200 made. My baby has 4000 miles on it :) I have owned Ferrari, lamborghini, and porsche and this 91 handles and rides just as well as any car I've been in. Mine has recently turned fresh collector and will probably never sell it unless someone offers me over $200k for it. These are collectors, tuck them away.
Tale of the Smoking Stealth
Bought this car from Kuni Lexus in Colorado in August 1995 with 60,000 mi. Absolutely wonderful car to drive until 100,000 mi. Exhaust started smoking, wouldn't pass emissions. Needed new engine. Paid over $3,000 for rebuild, lasted 2 yrs before it started smoking again. Had electrical problems when a short occured in the wiring bundle. The car would shut off in the middle of the road. Car lasted until 151,000 miles.
Stylin and Profilin'
Let me start by stating that I am a "car guy" to the bone. My search criteria for a vehicle is simple; two doors, manual, awd and a minimum of 300 hp! I bought the TT version of this car and have been on cloud 9 ever since. For a car that is 18 years old and has active exhaust, ECS and AWS for a price less than used Pontiac, you can';t beat that! I have the pearl white version and even today people turn and give me the "thumbs- up". In a vehicle like this you don't have to speed, all you have to do is cruise. However, if it is speed you need, it is there for you. There has only been one failure with this car related to the ECU, which was replaced. In short this is the ride for me! Stay cool
Best value sports car on the road
I bought mine in metallic blue with 40 K on the clock - I had to immediately replace the clutch - it's hydraulic and the previous owner rode the clutch at the lights and wore it out. The new clutch is still going strong at 120K miles. Exceptional handling and looks - get compliments everywhere I go. Great seats and driving position - but low roof and poor rear three quarter visibility. Great engine - reasonable fuel economy. Service quite high due to labor - changing spark plugs for example. Tires expensive but wide give amazing grip. You can switch from comfort mode to sports mode. Very underrated, reliable, high performance sports car.
Sponsored cars related to the Stealth
Related Used 1991 Dodge Stealth info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner