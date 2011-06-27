Used 2007 Dodge Sprinter Van Consumer Reviews
Total Lemmon
I work for a company that has/had (unloading these POSes) a fleet of these vehicles 2007-2009 with an average mileage of 275k. They are all P.O.S. Constantly breaking down with transmission, trans-axal, and drive train problems even with regular maintenance, along with little stuff like the door locks braking and door hinges seizing up. Moisture builds up under the plastic body panels and rust away the body. Computer keeps putting the engine into "Limp mode", these things are mechanics dream. They are all having problems one way or another. Don't buy unless you like to work on an overly complicated cargo van or like to pay out the 'A' for someone else to fix!
Service on Mercedes diesel turbo 5
Terrible availability of service. Not all Dodge dealers work on Sprinters. Mercedes won't touch them. Had no service for blown resonator on turbo in N. CA. Towed Yreka 100 mi to Redding. No service Mercedes or Dodge. Drove 200+ mi to Sacramento @ 45mph. Few dealers work on this engine. Everyone passes buck on engine. Unless Dodge or Mercedes picks up responsibility on engine would not buy again. Have RV. 16 mpg. Nice, but if you are stuck in Palucaville and need service you are out of luck. Freight-liner wouldn't work on RV either since Dodge will not give them any warranty work.
DO NOT BUY!!!
I run a fleet of 6 sprinters. I have 2- 2004 models and had relative success with them. We service high end appliances and the exterior design and styling definitely appealed to us. We then bought 4 2007 model and have regretted that decision ever since. We have made repair after repair on all of the new vans. It honestly seems like the improvements involved just TOO MUCH technology. TOO Many Sensors and TOO many complicated electronics. Our maintenance bills on these 5 vans have gotten to the point where we just want to unload all of them. I wouldnt recommend the newer generations Sprinters to my worst enemy.
The real scoop on a Sprinter passenger van
The van is a 144 passenger low roof 2500 3.0 diesel. These Van's are superior to anything built in terms of quality, safety, reliability, longevity and functionality. They lack for traction in snow or mud unless you go 4wd or have a load. The engines and transmissions are long lived. 500,000 to 600,000 miles is reasonable to expect from this quality of a Mercedes product. Buying used in the 140,000 mile range is the best dollar per mile value. There is a real advantage to units with the Assyst diagnostic package, so buy a unit with the steering wheel controls if you can! My oil change intervals with 70% highway miles have been 15,000 (Mobil 1 always). My 07 is at 321,000 miles and finally needing a starter and power steering pump. The engine is as good as when it was new with oil consumption 1 qt per 15k (same as new). My 04 had 240,000 upon trade in and my 08 had 262,000- all 3 solid with only starter, alternator or water pump replacements. My average fuel economy is 20-21mpg (23 on the '04) with ton and a half loads. Dealers charge double for parts so do the work yourself using better quality parts and spare no cost to use the proper fluids. Check forums for information. Use a dealer to do transmission services at between 50k to 100k. I have not personally known a transmission to go bad in these units. The transmission filters are so good they will start to plug up and seem that there is transmission trouble. Just service the trans and tell any pessimistic mechanic you will see them for the next service, and the next... Visibility is the best. Acceleration will surprise you. The engines are turned down at the factory and they still perform well unchipped. I sometimes have hours of ideling per trip to keep produce warm in winter without much affect adversely on the motor over these many miles.
BIG mistake
Great concept, terribly unreliable. Passenger seats too small and uncomfortable. Engine stalls whenever, transmission shifts into top gear at 25Mph. Have to pull over and restart. Dealer will not fix or even try. Head light bulbs go out every 30 days. Sliding door never fits right.Backup horn replaced, ignition failed at 14000 miles, dealer replaced but damaged engine cradle with forklift, never replaced??!!
