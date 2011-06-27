Used 1991 Dodge Ramcharger Consumer Reviews
Red Ramcharger
I've had my RC for only a short time but boy is it great fun. Aesthetically pleasing, great response on the throttle. Can be wishy washy on the highway but stays real square. She eats my lunch on fuel economy but is worth the miles. My rear hatch is a pain to get open and shut and have talked to other owners who have the same issue, various year models. The stock 318 4 speed automatic runs like a charm. It can be a pain to install new door speakers. A little loud in the cab on the highway.
Not for sale!
I was looking to buy a Bronco i Jun of '91.My 12 year old saw The Ramchargers as we passed by and said "let's buy one of those".I stopped to look but I still wanted a Bronco...My son talked me into The Ramcharger that I have enjoyed driving now for 18 years.The odometer stopped in 1999 and it shows 200,000 mi.I know it has more than 400,000 actual miles with NO major problems,only maintenence.I've had several vehichles during that time and own a Tahoe now but I like my Ramcharger better han all of them.I love it as much as the day my son {who is 31} picked it out.
1991 Ram Charger canyon sport
I wanted the truck because my grandfather had to and I used his 1990 and loved it. So I was drving to the store and saw the one I now own on the side of the road. Called the guy the next day and the next week. Only problem I have with this is the guy I got it from put a spray in bed liner on the rocker panels and now they're rusted out. I got new ones for under 500 bucks. For the 5 years I have owned it I have not had any major problem besides needing new ball joints, water pump, heating core and a radiator. I love this truck and I'm going to restore it.
91 Dodge LE
I like the size, road ability, view from front seat, and fuel consumption. I have replaced the brake pads, radiator,battery,and starter with re- built parts. It has been garage kept since purched.
'91 Pamcharger
Had it for the last 5 years, and it was purchased used. Overqall rating: I would buy another one fi it was available.
Sponsored cars related to the Ramcharger
Related Used 1991 Dodge Ramcharger info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner