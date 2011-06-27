Used 1991 Dodge Ramcharger Consumer Reviews

Red Ramcharger ryan , 11/03/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I've had my RC for only a short time but boy is it great fun. Aesthetically pleasing, great response on the throttle. Can be wishy washy on the highway but stays real square. She eats my lunch on fuel economy but is worth the miles. My rear hatch is a pain to get open and shut and have talked to other owners who have the same issue, various year models. The stock 318 4 speed automatic runs like a charm. It can be a pain to install new door speakers. A little loud in the cab on the highway. Report Abuse

Not for sale! jerry case , 10/08/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I was looking to buy a Bronco i Jun of '91.My 12 year old saw The Ramchargers as we passed by and said "let's buy one of those".I stopped to look but I still wanted a Bronco...My son talked me into The Ramcharger that I have enjoyed driving now for 18 years.The odometer stopped in 1999 and it shows 200,000 mi.I know it has more than 400,000 actual miles with NO major problems,only maintenence.I've had several vehichles during that time and own a Tahoe now but I like my Ramcharger better han all of them.I love it as much as the day my son {who is 31} picked it out. Report Abuse

1991 Ram Charger canyon sport hemi_powered5924 , 02/18/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I wanted the truck because my grandfather had to and I used his 1990 and loved it. So I was drving to the store and saw the one I now own on the side of the road. Called the guy the next day and the next week. Only problem I have with this is the guy I got it from put a spray in bed liner on the rocker panels and now they're rusted out. I got new ones for under 500 bucks. For the 5 years I have owned it I have not had any major problem besides needing new ball joints, water pump, heating core and a radiator. I love this truck and I'm going to restore it. Report Abuse

91 Dodge LE Jack McDermid , 01/26/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I like the size, road ability, view from front seat, and fuel consumption. I have replaced the brake pads, radiator,battery,and starter with re- built parts. It has been garage kept since purched. Report Abuse