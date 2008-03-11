Used 1991 Dodge Ramcharger for Sale Near Me
1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 67,435 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$19,998
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Ramcharger searches:
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Ramcharger
Read recent reviews for the Dodge Ramcharger
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating56 Reviews
Report abuse
ryan,11/03/2008
I've had my RC for only a short time but boy is it great fun. Aesthetically pleasing, great response on the throttle. Can be wishy washy on the highway but stays real square. She eats my lunch on fuel economy but is worth the miles. My rear hatch is a pain to get open and shut and have talked to other owners who have the same issue, various year models. The stock 318 4 speed automatic runs like a charm. It can be a pain to install new door speakers. A little loud in the cab on the highway.