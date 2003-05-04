  1. Home
Used 1993 Dodge Ramcharger

1993 Dodge Ramcharger
List Price Estimate
$832 - $1,765
Consumer Rating
(3)

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Dodge Ramcharger years
1993
1992
1991
1990
Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

The optional 5.9-liter V8 is upgraded.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Dodge Ramcharger.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 3 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • spaciousness
  • fuel efficiency
  • appearance
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • electrical system

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.625 out of 5 stars, One good vehicle
franko28,

This vehicle has been driven from Georgia to Costa Rica one and a half times. Driven in Costa Rica on roads you would not believe. Vehicle now in Costa Rica and is being brought back to the states next month. Only item that was replaced on vehicle was the battery. Only thing that could stand improvement is the gas milage.

4.75 out of 5 stars, Big Red Ram
Renkat77,

They just don't make vehicles like this anymore. Lots of room. Solid body. The only true downside to this vehicle is the gas mileage. But never had serious problems just minor maint. Right now I have it at the body shop for a fresh coat of paint. Cause that's all it needs after 16 years. If you have one hold on to and take care of it.

4.625 out of 5 stars, 1993 Ramcharger
alienvoice,

Exceptional truck. 360 (5.9) Magnum. Love the Ramcharger.

Features & Specs

150 S 2dr SUV features & specs
150 S 2dr SUV
N/A
MPG 11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 4800 rpm
150 LE 2dr SUV features & specs
150 LE 2dr SUV
N/A
MPG 11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 4800 rpm
150 Canyon Sport 2dr SUV features & specs
150 Canyon Sport 2dr SUV
N/A
MPG 11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 4800 rpm
150 Canyon Sport 2dr SUV 4WD features & specs
150 Canyon Sport 2dr SUV 4WD
N/A
MPG 11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0

Is the Dodge Ramcharger a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 1993 Ramcharger both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Dodge Ramcharger fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Ramcharger gets an EPA-estimated 12 mpg to 13 mpg, depending on the configuration.

Is the Dodge Ramcharger reliable?

To determine whether the Dodge Ramcharger is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Ramcharger.

Is the 1993 Dodge Ramcharger a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 1993 Dodge Ramcharger is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 1993 Ramcharger is a good car for you.

How much should I pay for a 1993 Dodge Ramcharger?

The least-expensive 1993 Dodge Ramcharger is the 1993 Dodge Ramcharger 150 S 2dr SUV 4WD.

    What are the different models of Dodge Ramcharger?

    If you're interested in the Dodge Ramcharger, the next question is, which Ramcharger model is right for you? Ramcharger variants include 150 S 2dr SUV, 150 LE 2dr SUV, 150 Canyon Sport 2dr SUV, and 150 Canyon Sport 2dr SUV 4WD.

    Used 1993 Dodge Ramcharger Overview

    The Used 1993 Dodge Ramcharger is offered in the following submodels: Ramcharger SUV. Available styles include 150 S 2dr SUV, 150 LE 2dr SUV, 150 Canyon Sport 2dr SUV, 150 Canyon Sport 2dr SUV 4WD, 150 2dr SUV 4WD, 150 LE 2dr SUV 4WD, 150 2dr SUV, and 150 S 2dr SUV 4WD.

    What do people think of the 1993 Dodge Ramcharger?

    Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1993 Ramcharger 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Dodge Ramcharger for sale near.

