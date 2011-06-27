1991 Dodge Ramcharger Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$697 - $1,477
Used Ramcharger for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
Front styling is revised with a new grille and the exclusion of the Ram's head hood ornament. A stronger rear bumper provides more towing capacity. Models equipped with a manual transmission can be ordered with tilt steering.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Dodge Ramcharger.
Most helpful consumer reviews
ryan,11/03/2008
I've had my RC for only a short time but boy is it great fun. Aesthetically pleasing, great response on the throttle. Can be wishy washy on the highway but stays real square. She eats my lunch on fuel economy but is worth the miles. My rear hatch is a pain to get open and shut and have talked to other owners who have the same issue, various year models. The stock 318 4 speed automatic runs like a charm. It can be a pain to install new door speakers. A little loud in the cab on the highway.
jerry case,10/08/2009
I was looking to buy a Bronco i Jun of '91.My 12 year old saw The Ramchargers as we passed by and said "let's buy one of those".I stopped to look but I still wanted a Bronco...My son talked me into The Ramcharger that I have enjoyed driving now for 18 years.The odometer stopped in 1999 and it shows 200,000 mi.I know it has more than 400,000 actual miles with NO major problems,only maintenence.I've had several vehichles during that time and own a Tahoe now but I like my Ramcharger better han all of them.I love it as much as the day my son {who is 31} picked it out.
hemi_powered5924,02/18/2009
I wanted the truck because my grandfather had to and I used his 1990 and loved it. So I was drving to the store and saw the one I now own on the side of the road. Called the guy the next day and the next week. Only problem I have with this is the guy I got it from put a spray in bed liner on the rocker panels and now they're rusted out. I got new ones for under 500 bucks. For the 5 years I have owned it I have not had any major problem besides needing new ball joints, water pump, heating core and a radiator. I love this truck and I'm going to restore it.
Jack McDermid,01/26/2003
I like the size, road ability, view from front seat, and fuel consumption. I have replaced the brake pads, radiator,battery,and starter with re- built parts. It has been garage kept since purched.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1991 Dodge Ramcharger features & specs
MPG
10 city / 13 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
11 city / 12 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
10 city / 13 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
10 city / 13 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Ramcharger
Related Used 1991 Dodge Ramcharger info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019