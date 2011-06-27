I wanted the truck because my grandfather had to and I used his 1990 and loved it. So I was drving to the store and saw the one I now own on the side of the road. Called the guy the next day and the next week. Only problem I have with this is the guy I got it from put a spray in bed liner on the rocker panels and now they're rusted out. I got new ones for under 500 bucks. For the 5 years I have owned it I have not had any major problem besides needing new ball joints, water pump, heating core and a radiator. I love this truck and I'm going to restore it.

