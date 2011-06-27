Estimated values
2009 Ford Escape Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,387
|$4,471
|$5,147
|Clean
|$3,185
|$4,198
|$4,818
|Average
|$2,782
|$3,651
|$4,162
|Rough
|$2,379
|$3,104
|$3,506
Estimated values
2009 Ford Escape Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,373
|$4,840
|$5,744
|Clean
|$3,173
|$4,544
|$5,378
|Average
|$2,771
|$3,952
|$4,646
|Rough
|$2,370
|$3,360
|$3,913
Estimated values
2009 Ford Escape Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,717
|$5,223
|$6,154
|Clean
|$3,496
|$4,903
|$5,761
|Average
|$3,054
|$4,265
|$4,977
|Rough
|$2,611
|$3,626
|$4,192
Estimated values
2009 Ford Escape Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,512
|$5,083
|$6,052
|Clean
|$3,303
|$4,773
|$5,667
|Average
|$2,885
|$4,151
|$4,895
|Rough
|$2,467
|$3,529
|$4,123