Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Sonic LS 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,748
|$3,687
|$4,453
|Clean
|$2,576
|$3,457
|$4,161
|Average
|$2,231
|$2,997
|$3,575
|Rough
|$1,885
|$2,537
|$2,990
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Sonic LTZ 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,921
|$5,243
|$6,322
|Clean
|$3,675
|$4,916
|$5,907
|Average
|$3,182
|$4,262
|$5,076
|Rough
|$2,690
|$3,607
|$4,245
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Sonic LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,861
|$3,955
|$4,844
|Clean
|$2,681
|$3,708
|$4,526
|Average
|$2,322
|$3,215
|$3,890
|Rough
|$1,963
|$2,721
|$3,253
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Sonic LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,303
|$4,640
|$5,722
|Clean
|$3,096
|$4,351
|$5,346
|Average
|$2,681
|$3,771
|$4,594
|Rough
|$2,266
|$3,192
|$3,842
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Sonic LS 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,281
|$4,508
|$5,504
|Clean
|$3,075
|$4,227
|$5,143
|Average
|$2,663
|$3,664
|$4,419
|Rough
|$2,251
|$3,101
|$3,696
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,267
|$4,512
|$5,522
|Clean
|$3,062
|$4,230
|$5,159
|Average
|$2,652
|$3,667
|$4,433
|Rough
|$2,242
|$3,104
|$3,708
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,492
|$4,762
|$5,795
|Clean
|$3,272
|$4,465
|$5,415
|Average
|$2,834
|$3,871
|$4,653
|Rough
|$2,396
|$3,276
|$3,891
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,496
|$4,778
|$5,821
|Clean
|$3,277
|$4,480
|$5,438
|Average
|$2,838
|$3,883
|$4,674
|Rough
|$2,399
|$3,287
|$3,909
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Sonic LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,605
|$4,893
|$5,941
|Clean
|$3,379
|$4,587
|$5,550
|Average
|$2,926
|$3,977
|$4,770
|Rough
|$2,474
|$3,366
|$3,989
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Sonic LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,839
|$5,390
|$6,647
|Clean
|$3,598
|$5,054
|$6,210
|Average
|$3,116
|$4,381
|$5,337
|Rough
|$2,634
|$3,708
|$4,463
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Sonic LTZ 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,819
|$5,234
|$6,384
|Clean
|$3,579
|$4,907
|$5,965
|Average
|$3,100
|$4,254
|$5,126
|Rough
|$2,620
|$3,600
|$4,287
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,078
|$4,287
|$5,267
|Clean
|$2,884
|$4,019
|$4,921
|Average
|$2,498
|$3,484
|$4,229
|Rough
|$2,112
|$2,949
|$3,536