  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Sonic
  4. Used 2012 Chevrolet Sonic
  5. Appraisal value

2012 Chevrolet Sonic Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Sonic LS 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,748$3,687$4,453
Clean$2,576$3,457$4,161
Average$2,231$2,997$3,575
Rough$1,885$2,537$2,990
Sell my 2012 Chevrolet Sonic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Sonic near you
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Sonic LTZ 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,921$5,243$6,322
Clean$3,675$4,916$5,907
Average$3,182$4,262$5,076
Rough$2,690$3,607$4,245
Sell my 2012 Chevrolet Sonic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Sonic near you
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Sonic LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,861$3,955$4,844
Clean$2,681$3,708$4,526
Average$2,322$3,215$3,890
Rough$1,963$2,721$3,253
Sell my 2012 Chevrolet Sonic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Sonic near you
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Sonic LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,303$4,640$5,722
Clean$3,096$4,351$5,346
Average$2,681$3,771$4,594
Rough$2,266$3,192$3,842
Sell my 2012 Chevrolet Sonic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Sonic near you
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Sonic LS 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,281$4,508$5,504
Clean$3,075$4,227$5,143
Average$2,663$3,664$4,419
Rough$2,251$3,101$3,696
Sell my 2012 Chevrolet Sonic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Sonic near you
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,267$4,512$5,522
Clean$3,062$4,230$5,159
Average$2,652$3,667$4,433
Rough$2,242$3,104$3,708
Sell my 2012 Chevrolet Sonic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Sonic near you
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,492$4,762$5,795
Clean$3,272$4,465$5,415
Average$2,834$3,871$4,653
Rough$2,396$3,276$3,891
Sell my 2012 Chevrolet Sonic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Sonic near you
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,496$4,778$5,821
Clean$3,277$4,480$5,438
Average$2,838$3,883$4,674
Rough$2,399$3,287$3,909
Sell my 2012 Chevrolet Sonic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Sonic near you
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Sonic LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,605$4,893$5,941
Clean$3,379$4,587$5,550
Average$2,926$3,977$4,770
Rough$2,474$3,366$3,989
Sell my 2012 Chevrolet Sonic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Sonic near you
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Sonic LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,839$5,390$6,647
Clean$3,598$5,054$6,210
Average$3,116$4,381$5,337
Rough$2,634$3,708$4,463
Sell my 2012 Chevrolet Sonic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Sonic near you
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Sonic LTZ 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,819$5,234$6,384
Clean$3,579$4,907$5,965
Average$3,100$4,254$5,126
Rough$2,620$3,600$4,287
Sell my 2012 Chevrolet Sonic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Sonic near you
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Sonic LT 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,078$4,287$5,267
Clean$2,884$4,019$4,921
Average$2,498$3,484$4,229
Rough$2,112$2,949$3,536
Sell my 2012 Chevrolet Sonic with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Sonic near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Chevrolet Sonic on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Chevrolet Sonic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,576 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,457 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Sonic is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Chevrolet Sonic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,576 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,457 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Chevrolet Sonic, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Chevrolet Sonic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,576 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,457 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Chevrolet Sonic. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Chevrolet Sonic and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Chevrolet Sonic ranges from $1,885 to $4,453, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Chevrolet Sonic is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.