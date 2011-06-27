Estimated values
2019 Ford Edge SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,695
|$24,539
|$26,795
|Clean
|$22,292
|$24,101
|$26,312
|Average
|$21,487
|$23,224
|$25,348
|Rough
|$20,682
|$22,346
|$24,383
Estimated values
2019 Ford Edge SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,427
|$22,279
|$24,542
|Clean
|$20,065
|$21,880
|$24,100
|Average
|$19,340
|$21,084
|$23,217
|Rough
|$18,615
|$20,287
|$22,333
Estimated values
2019 Ford Edge SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,175
|$23,015
|$25,264
|Clean
|$20,799
|$22,603
|$24,809
|Average
|$20,048
|$21,780
|$23,900
|Rough
|$19,297
|$20,958
|$22,990
Estimated values
2019 Ford Edge Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,094
|$27,988
|$30,302
|Clean
|$25,631
|$27,488
|$29,756
|Average
|$24,706
|$26,487
|$28,665
|Rough
|$23,780
|$25,486
|$27,575
Estimated values
2019 Ford Edge Titanium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,653
|$26,562
|$28,896
|Clean
|$24,216
|$26,088
|$28,376
|Average
|$23,341
|$25,138
|$27,336
|Rough
|$22,467
|$24,188
|$26,296
Estimated values
2019 Ford Edge SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,130
|$20,944
|$23,163
|Clean
|$18,790
|$20,570
|$22,746
|Average
|$18,112
|$19,821
|$21,912
|Rough
|$17,433
|$19,072
|$21,078
Estimated values
2019 Ford Edge ST 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,592
|$30,642
|$33,146
|Clean
|$28,085
|$30,094
|$32,549
|Average
|$27,071
|$28,999
|$31,356
|Rough
|$26,057
|$27,903
|$30,163