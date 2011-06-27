  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Corvette
  4. Used 2016 Chevrolet Corvette
  5. Appraisal value

2016 Chevrolet Corvette Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Convertible w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$54,741$56,846$59,331
Clean$53,060$55,126$57,447
Average$49,697$51,687$53,678
Rough$46,335$48,248$49,910
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Corvette with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Corvette near you
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Coupe w/3LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$55,552$57,709$60,249
Clean$53,846$55,963$58,336
Average$50,433$52,471$54,509
Rough$47,021$48,980$50,683
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Corvette with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Corvette near you
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,249$38,591$41,193
Clean$35,135$37,424$39,885
Average$32,909$35,089$37,269
Rough$30,682$32,754$34,652
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Corvette with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Corvette near you
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,442$44,454$46,763
Clean$41,138$43,109$45,278
Average$38,531$40,420$42,308
Rough$35,924$37,730$39,338
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Corvette with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Corvette near you
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,938$46,839$49,053
Clean$43,558$45,422$47,496
Average$40,798$42,589$44,380
Rough$38,038$39,755$41,265
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Corvette with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Corvette near you
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,584$41,916$44,531
Clean$38,369$40,648$43,117
Average$35,937$38,112$40,289
Rough$33,506$35,576$37,461
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Corvette with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Corvette near you
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,621$40,381$43,415
Clean$36,465$39,160$42,037
Average$34,155$36,717$39,280
Rough$31,844$34,273$36,522
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Corvette with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Corvette near you
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Convertible w/1LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$52,272$54,433$56,957
Clean$50,667$52,786$55,149
Average$47,456$49,493$51,531
Rough$44,245$46,200$47,914
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Corvette with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Corvette near you
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,280$41,614$44,227
Clean$38,074$40,355$42,823
Average$35,661$37,838$40,014
Rough$33,249$35,320$37,205
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Corvette with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Corvette near you
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,337$38,076$42,077
Clean$33,282$36,924$40,741
Average$31,173$34,620$38,068
Rough$29,064$32,316$35,396
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Corvette with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Corvette near you
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,136$41,179$45,506
Clean$35,995$39,934$44,061
Average$33,714$37,442$41,171
Rough$31,433$34,951$38,281
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Corvette with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Corvette near you
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,275$44,586$47,198
Clean$40,977$43,238$45,699
Average$38,380$40,540$42,701
Rough$35,783$37,843$39,704
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Corvette with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Corvette near you
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,915$41,251$43,864
Clean$37,720$40,003$42,471
Average$35,330$37,507$39,685
Rough$32,940$35,011$36,899
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Corvette with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Corvette near you
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,737$43,220$45,992
Clean$39,486$41,912$44,532
Average$36,984$39,297$41,611
Rough$34,482$36,683$38,690
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Corvette with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Corvette near you
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Coupe w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$51,972$54,139$56,669
Clean$50,376$52,502$54,869
Average$47,184$49,226$51,270
Rough$43,991$45,951$47,671
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Corvette with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Corvette near you
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Coupe w/1LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$47,765$52,966$58,532
Clean$46,298$51,364$56,673
Average$43,364$48,159$52,956
Rough$40,430$44,955$49,238
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Corvette with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Corvette near you
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,307$40,640$43,247
Clean$37,131$39,411$41,874
Average$34,778$36,952$39,127
Rough$32,425$34,493$36,381
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Corvette with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Corvette near you
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Convertible w/3LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$58,487$60,498$62,910
Clean$56,691$58,668$60,912
Average$53,098$55,008$56,917
Rough$49,506$51,347$52,922
Sell my 2016 Chevrolet Corvette with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Corvette near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Chevrolet Corvette on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Chevrolet Corvette with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $33,282 for one in "Clean" condition and about $36,924 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Corvette is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Chevrolet Corvette with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $33,282 for one in "Clean" condition and about $36,924 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Chevrolet Corvette, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Chevrolet Corvette with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $33,282 for one in "Clean" condition and about $36,924 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Chevrolet Corvette. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Chevrolet Corvette and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Chevrolet Corvette ranges from $29,064 to $42,077, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Chevrolet Corvette is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.