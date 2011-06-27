Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Convertible w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$54,741
|$56,846
|$59,331
|Clean
|$53,060
|$55,126
|$57,447
|Average
|$49,697
|$51,687
|$53,678
|Rough
|$46,335
|$48,248
|$49,910
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Coupe w/3LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$55,552
|$57,709
|$60,249
|Clean
|$53,846
|$55,963
|$58,336
|Average
|$50,433
|$52,471
|$54,509
|Rough
|$47,021
|$48,980
|$50,683
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,249
|$38,591
|$41,193
|Clean
|$35,135
|$37,424
|$39,885
|Average
|$32,909
|$35,089
|$37,269
|Rough
|$30,682
|$32,754
|$34,652
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,442
|$44,454
|$46,763
|Clean
|$41,138
|$43,109
|$45,278
|Average
|$38,531
|$40,420
|$42,308
|Rough
|$35,924
|$37,730
|$39,338
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,938
|$46,839
|$49,053
|Clean
|$43,558
|$45,422
|$47,496
|Average
|$40,798
|$42,589
|$44,380
|Rough
|$38,038
|$39,755
|$41,265
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,584
|$41,916
|$44,531
|Clean
|$38,369
|$40,648
|$43,117
|Average
|$35,937
|$38,112
|$40,289
|Rough
|$33,506
|$35,576
|$37,461
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,621
|$40,381
|$43,415
|Clean
|$36,465
|$39,160
|$42,037
|Average
|$34,155
|$36,717
|$39,280
|Rough
|$31,844
|$34,273
|$36,522
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Convertible w/1LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$52,272
|$54,433
|$56,957
|Clean
|$50,667
|$52,786
|$55,149
|Average
|$47,456
|$49,493
|$51,531
|Rough
|$44,245
|$46,200
|$47,914
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,280
|$41,614
|$44,227
|Clean
|$38,074
|$40,355
|$42,823
|Average
|$35,661
|$37,838
|$40,014
|Rough
|$33,249
|$35,320
|$37,205
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,337
|$38,076
|$42,077
|Clean
|$33,282
|$36,924
|$40,741
|Average
|$31,173
|$34,620
|$38,068
|Rough
|$29,064
|$32,316
|$35,396
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,136
|$41,179
|$45,506
|Clean
|$35,995
|$39,934
|$44,061
|Average
|$33,714
|$37,442
|$41,171
|Rough
|$31,433
|$34,951
|$38,281
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,275
|$44,586
|$47,198
|Clean
|$40,977
|$43,238
|$45,699
|Average
|$38,380
|$40,540
|$42,701
|Rough
|$35,783
|$37,843
|$39,704
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,915
|$41,251
|$43,864
|Clean
|$37,720
|$40,003
|$42,471
|Average
|$35,330
|$37,507
|$39,685
|Rough
|$32,940
|$35,011
|$36,899
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,737
|$43,220
|$45,992
|Clean
|$39,486
|$41,912
|$44,532
|Average
|$36,984
|$39,297
|$41,611
|Rough
|$34,482
|$36,683
|$38,690
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Coupe w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$51,972
|$54,139
|$56,669
|Clean
|$50,376
|$52,502
|$54,869
|Average
|$47,184
|$49,226
|$51,270
|Rough
|$43,991
|$45,951
|$47,671
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Coupe w/1LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,765
|$52,966
|$58,532
|Clean
|$46,298
|$51,364
|$56,673
|Average
|$43,364
|$48,159
|$52,956
|Rough
|$40,430
|$44,955
|$49,238
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,307
|$40,640
|$43,247
|Clean
|$37,131
|$39,411
|$41,874
|Average
|$34,778
|$36,952
|$39,127
|Rough
|$32,425
|$34,493
|$36,381
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Convertible w/3LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$58,487
|$60,498
|$62,910
|Clean
|$56,691
|$58,668
|$60,912
|Average
|$53,098
|$55,008
|$56,917
|Rough
|$49,506
|$51,347
|$52,922