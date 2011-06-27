Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Consumer Reviews
Amazing Truck
Have a Ram 3500 HO diesel. In a word the truck is phenomenal. It drives like a 1/2 ton, it's comfortable, reliable, has great looks (I recommend the sport package), and has unbelievable power. I live in snow country and it drives through snow (no matter how deep) like it's not there. I actually pulled 2 (yes, two) trucks out that were both stuck in the snow (an older dodge and a ford), and my 3500 pulled them both out together! As if all of this isn't enough, I average about 14 mpg around town and always get over 20 mpg on the highway (makes you think the fuel gauge is stuck). The Big 3 all make good trucks - but none better than this one.
Best of the best
Had my 04 for 3.5 years now. Have had to replace 3 lights (1-fog, 1 headlight and 1 brake light) and the lift pump. Replaced my Michelins with Bridgestones and am still "paying" for them. Cost me almost 5 mpg. Still get 22+ , but the 28 @ 62 mph was pretty sweet. She loves 75 and 80 , but you better have deep pockets , 17 mpg empty 10.5 pulling fully enclosd car trailer. Bought it when I retired hoping it would easily outlast me. So far so good .
Dodge Quality Built Trucks
I bought this truck so i could transport everyone in the household in one vehicle instead of two. This truck is also able to do the work that i need it to do. This truck rides like a dream you would never think a one ton truck could ride so good. My old 1988 half ton Dodge didn't ride as good.
best truck ive owned
I have had ford, chevy, dodge, and toyota and this is by far and away the best i have had! I have 128,000 miles on my 2004 and have done basically nothing to it (brakes and universal joints) thats it. Reliable as it gets, whether its -30 degrees or 110 the truck will always start the first crank. Great towing capacity and stability. handles like a car and rides good (with a load in the bed). The 4x4 is the most aggressive i have had. I bought a ford f-450 to replace this truck because i need a utility body and i do not like the ford at all! The dodge is superior in every way except for cabin room. Needless to say i am selling the ford and buying a dodge 4500 utility!!
dependible
great truck does a great job on fuel economy averaging 20 plus miles per gallon and maintence is a big plus oil change every 15000 miles verses competition 3000 miles never gave me any trouble very reliable and power is also very important it has more power than compatition but i wouldn't mind having more power
