Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Consumer Reviews

Amazing Truck snowtime , 09/13/2004 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Have a Ram 3500 HO diesel. In a word the truck is phenomenal. It drives like a 1/2 ton, it's comfortable, reliable, has great looks (I recommend the sport package), and has unbelievable power. I live in snow country and it drives through snow (no matter how deep) like it's not there. I actually pulled 2 (yes, two) trucks out that were both stuck in the snow (an older dodge and a ford), and my 3500 pulled them both out together! As if all of this isn't enough, I average about 14 mpg around town and always get over 20 mpg on the highway (makes you think the fuel gauge is stuck). The Big 3 all make good trucks - but none better than this one.

Best of the best bugsey829 , 01/27/2015 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd SB (5.9L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) 10 of 12 people found this review helpful Had my 04 for 3.5 years now. Have had to replace 3 lights (1-fog, 1 headlight and 1 brake light) and the lift pump. Replaced my Michelins with Bridgestones and am still "paying" for them. Cost me almost 5 mpg. Still get 22+ , but the 28 @ 62 mph was pretty sweet. She loves 75 and 80 , but you better have deep pockets , 17 mpg empty 10.5 pulling fully enclosd car trailer. Bought it when I retired hoping it would easily outlast me. So far so good .

Dodge Quality Built Trucks Bob Schuhl , 04/08/2004 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought this truck so i could transport everyone in the household in one vehicle instead of two. This truck is also able to do the work that i need it to do. This truck rides like a dream you would never think a one ton truck could ride so good. My old 1988 half ton Dodge didn't ride as good.

best truck ive owned greg , 07/25/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have had ford, chevy, dodge, and toyota and this is by far and away the best i have had! I have 128,000 miles on my 2004 and have done basically nothing to it (brakes and universal joints) thats it. Reliable as it gets, whether its -30 degrees or 110 the truck will always start the first crank. Great towing capacity and stability. handles like a car and rides good (with a load in the bed). The 4x4 is the most aggressive i have had. I bought a ford f-450 to replace this truck because i need a utility body and i do not like the ford at all! The dodge is superior in every way except for cabin room. Needless to say i am selling the ford and buying a dodge 4500 utility!!