Estimated values
2009 Dodge Durango SE 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,923
|$4,035
|$4,691
|Clean
|$2,731
|$3,772
|$4,385
|Average
|$2,347
|$3,245
|$3,773
|Rough
|$1,963
|$2,719
|$3,161
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Durango Limited 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,432
|$5,219
|$6,273
|Clean
|$3,206
|$4,878
|$5,863
|Average
|$2,755
|$4,197
|$5,045
|Rough
|$2,304
|$3,516
|$4,227
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Durango Limited HEV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,029
|$6,765
|$7,791
|Clean
|$4,698
|$6,324
|$7,282
|Average
|$4,037
|$5,441
|$6,266
|Rough
|$3,377
|$4,559
|$5,249
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Durango SLT 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,318
|$5,046
|$6,066
|Clean
|$3,100
|$4,717
|$5,671
|Average
|$2,664
|$4,059
|$4,879
|Rough
|$2,228
|$3,400
|$4,088
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Durango SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,286
|$4,999
|$6,009
|Clean
|$3,071
|$4,673
|$5,617
|Average
|$2,639
|$4,020
|$4,833
|Rough
|$2,207
|$3,368
|$4,049
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Durango Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,651
|$5,553
|$6,674
|Clean
|$3,411
|$5,190
|$6,239
|Average
|$2,931
|$4,466
|$5,368
|Rough
|$2,452
|$3,741
|$4,497
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Durango SE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,542
|$4,789
|$5,525
|Clean
|$3,309
|$4,476
|$5,165
|Average
|$2,844
|$3,851
|$4,444
|Rough
|$2,378
|$3,227
|$3,723