Estimated values
2000 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,613
|$2,868
|$3,507
|Clean
|$1,481
|$2,633
|$3,228
|Average
|$1,217
|$2,163
|$2,672
|Rough
|$952
|$1,692
|$2,115
Estimated values
2000 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,061
|$3,251
|$3,851
|Clean
|$1,892
|$2,984
|$3,546
|Average
|$1,554
|$2,451
|$2,934
|Rough
|$1,216
|$1,918
|$2,323
Estimated values
2000 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 XL 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,431
|$2,524
|$3,082
|Clean
|$1,314
|$2,317
|$2,838
|Average
|$1,079
|$1,904
|$2,349
|Rough
|$845
|$1,490
|$1,859
Estimated values
2000 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 XLT 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,155
|$2,932
|$3,317
|Clean
|$1,978
|$2,692
|$3,053
|Average
|$1,625
|$2,211
|$2,527
|Rough
|$1,272
|$1,731
|$2,001
Estimated values
2000 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,912
|$3,388
|$4,141
|Clean
|$1,755
|$3,111
|$3,812
|Average
|$1,442
|$2,555
|$3,155
|Rough
|$1,129
|$2,000
|$2,498
Estimated values
2000 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty Chateau 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,751
|$3,670
|$4,655
|Clean
|$1,607
|$3,369
|$4,285
|Average
|$1,321
|$2,767
|$3,547
|Rough
|$1,034
|$2,166
|$2,808
Estimated values
2000 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 Chateau 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,584
|$3,335
|$4,234
|Clean
|$1,454
|$3,062
|$3,898
|Average
|$1,194
|$2,515
|$3,226
|Rough
|$935
|$1,968
|$2,554
Estimated values
2000 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,518
|$2,825
|$3,494
|Clean
|$1,394
|$2,594
|$3,217
|Average
|$1,145
|$2,131
|$2,663
|Rough
|$896
|$1,668
|$2,108