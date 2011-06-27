Estimated values
2008 Ford Crown Victoria Fleet 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,116
|$2,917
|$3,376
|Clean
|$1,941
|$2,681
|$3,097
|Average
|$1,593
|$2,207
|$2,539
|Rough
|$1,245
|$1,734
|$1,981
Estimated values
2008 Ford Crown Victoria Commercial Base Fleet 4dr Sedan SWB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,095
|$3,011
|$3,531
|Clean
|$1,922
|$2,767
|$3,240
|Average
|$1,578
|$2,278
|$2,656
|Rough
|$1,233
|$1,790
|$2,072
Estimated values
2008 Ford Crown Victoria LX Fleet 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,930
|$3,974
|$4,571
|Clean
|$2,689
|$3,651
|$4,193
|Average
|$2,207
|$3,007
|$3,438
|Rough
|$1,724
|$2,362
|$2,682
Estimated values
2008 Ford Crown Victoria Commercial Base Fleet 4dr Sedan LWB (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,286
|$3,177
|$3,685
|Clean
|$2,098
|$2,919
|$3,381
|Average
|$1,721
|$2,404
|$2,772
|Rough
|$1,345
|$1,888
|$2,163