2002 Dodge Neon Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2002 Dodge Neon SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$897$1,374$1,631
Clean$794$1,219$1,449
Average$589$910$1,085
Rough$383$602$721
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Neon 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,056$1,794$2,189
Clean$935$1,592$1,945
Average$692$1,189$1,456
Rough$450$786$968
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Neon ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,246$2,087$2,538
Clean$1,103$1,852$2,255
Average$817$1,383$1,689
Rough$531$914$1,122
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Neon ACR 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,245$2,084$2,536
Clean$1,102$1,850$2,253
Average$816$1,381$1,687
Rough$531$913$1,121
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Neon R/T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,119$1,874$2,280
Clean$991$1,663$2,026
Average$734$1,242$1,517
Rough$477$821$1,008
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Neon SXT 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,077$1,668$1,985
Clean$953$1,481$1,764
Average$706$1,106$1,321
Rough$459$731$878
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2002 Dodge Neon on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Dodge Neon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,102 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,850 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
The value of a used 2002 Dodge Neon ranges from $531 to $2,536, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
