Estimated values
2002 Dodge Neon SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$897
|$1,374
|$1,631
|Clean
|$794
|$1,219
|$1,449
|Average
|$589
|$910
|$1,085
|Rough
|$383
|$602
|$721
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Neon 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,056
|$1,794
|$2,189
|Clean
|$935
|$1,592
|$1,945
|Average
|$692
|$1,189
|$1,456
|Rough
|$450
|$786
|$968
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Neon ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,246
|$2,087
|$2,538
|Clean
|$1,103
|$1,852
|$2,255
|Average
|$817
|$1,383
|$1,689
|Rough
|$531
|$914
|$1,122
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Neon ACR 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,245
|$2,084
|$2,536
|Clean
|$1,102
|$1,850
|$2,253
|Average
|$816
|$1,381
|$1,687
|Rough
|$531
|$913
|$1,121
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Neon R/T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,119
|$1,874
|$2,280
|Clean
|$991
|$1,663
|$2,026
|Average
|$734
|$1,242
|$1,517
|Rough
|$477
|$821
|$1,008
Estimated values
2002 Dodge Neon SXT 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,077
|$1,668
|$1,985
|Clean
|$953
|$1,481
|$1,764
|Average
|$706
|$1,106
|$1,321
|Rough
|$459
|$731
|$878