Estimated values
2005 Ford Freestyle SEL AWD 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,605
|$2,216
|$2,540
|Clean
|$1,472
|$2,031
|$2,329
|Average
|$1,207
|$1,662
|$1,907
|Rough
|$942
|$1,292
|$1,484
Estimated values
2005 Ford Freestyle Limited AWD 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,387
|$1,941
|$2,235
|Clean
|$1,273
|$1,779
|$2,049
|Average
|$1,044
|$1,456
|$1,678
|Rough
|$815
|$1,132
|$1,306
Estimated values
2005 Ford Freestyle SE AWD 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,440
|$2,136
|$2,507
|Clean
|$1,321
|$1,958
|$2,299
|Average
|$1,083
|$1,602
|$1,882
|Rough
|$846
|$1,245
|$1,465
Estimated values
2005 Ford Freestyle SEL Fwd 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,684
|$2,437
|$2,837
|Clean
|$1,545
|$2,233
|$2,601
|Average
|$1,267
|$1,827
|$2,130
|Rough
|$989
|$1,421
|$1,658
Estimated values
2005 Ford Freestyle Limited Fwd 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,701
|$2,655
|$3,162
|Clean
|$1,560
|$2,434
|$2,899
|Average
|$1,280
|$1,991
|$2,374
|Rough
|$999
|$1,548
|$1,848
Estimated values
2005 Ford Freestyle SE Fwd 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,385
|$2,072
|$2,439
|Clean
|$1,270
|$1,899
|$2,236
|Average
|$1,042
|$1,554
|$1,831
|Rough
|$813
|$1,208
|$1,425