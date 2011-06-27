  1. Home
Estimated values
2005 Ford Freestyle SEL AWD 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,605$2,216$2,540
Clean$1,472$2,031$2,329
Average$1,207$1,662$1,907
Rough$942$1,292$1,484
Estimated values
2005 Ford Freestyle Limited AWD 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl CVT) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,387$1,941$2,235
Clean$1,273$1,779$2,049
Average$1,044$1,456$1,678
Rough$815$1,132$1,306
Estimated values
2005 Ford Freestyle SE AWD 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl CVT) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,440$2,136$2,507
Clean$1,321$1,958$2,299
Average$1,083$1,602$1,882
Rough$846$1,245$1,465
Estimated values
2005 Ford Freestyle SEL Fwd 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl CVT) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,684$2,437$2,837
Clean$1,545$2,233$2,601
Average$1,267$1,827$2,130
Rough$989$1,421$1,658
Estimated values
2005 Ford Freestyle Limited Fwd 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl CVT) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,701$2,655$3,162
Clean$1,560$2,434$2,899
Average$1,280$1,991$2,374
Rough$999$1,548$1,848
Estimated values
2005 Ford Freestyle SE Fwd 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl CVT) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,385$2,072$2,439
Clean$1,270$1,899$2,236
Average$1,042$1,554$1,831
Rough$813$1,208$1,425
Sell my 2005 Ford Freestyle with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Freestyle near you

FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Ford Freestyle on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Ford Freestyle with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,270 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,899 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Freestyle is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Ford Freestyle with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,270 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,899 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 Ford Freestyle, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 Ford Freestyle with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,270 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,899 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Ford Freestyle. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Ford Freestyle and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Ford Freestyle ranges from $813 to $2,439, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Ford Freestyle is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.