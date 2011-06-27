Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,977
|$12,316
|$14,583
|Clean
|$9,677
|$11,937
|$14,122
|Average
|$9,077
|$11,179
|$13,200
|Rough
|$8,478
|$10,422
|$12,279
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,557
|$14,133
|$16,631
|Clean
|$11,210
|$13,699
|$16,105
|Average
|$10,515
|$12,829
|$15,054
|Rough
|$9,821
|$11,960
|$14,003
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T 4dr SUV AWD w/Saddle Interior (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,151
|$14,820
|$17,407
|Clean
|$11,786
|$14,364
|$16,857
|Average
|$11,055
|$13,452
|$15,757
|Rough
|$10,325
|$12,541
|$14,657
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,240
|$14,864
|$17,407
|Clean
|$11,872
|$14,407
|$16,857
|Average
|$11,136
|$13,492
|$15,757
|Rough
|$10,400
|$12,578
|$14,657
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,393
|$11,622
|$13,784
|Clean
|$9,111
|$11,265
|$13,348
|Average
|$8,546
|$10,550
|$12,477
|Rough
|$7,981
|$9,835
|$11,606
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T 4dr SUV w/Saddle Interior (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,914
|$13,232
|$15,479
|Clean
|$10,586
|$12,825
|$14,990
|Average
|$9,930
|$12,011
|$14,012
|Rough
|$9,274
|$11,197
|$13,033