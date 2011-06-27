Used 1998 Dodge Neon Sedan Consumer Reviews

Sporty looking, decent on gas, and reliable. zanderlion , 10/03/2012 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I own a black 1998 Dodge Neon Sport Sedan with an automatic transmission. I'm not sure how many owners its had. I bought the car in October of 2011 from a mechanic for $1600. The car has 135,280 miles. I noticed oil was leaking out the gasket seal. So I had my cousin replace the seal. And the leak stopped. My cousin also put new spark plugs in, and he noticed a couple of spark plugs were drowned in oil. I give the car it's routine oil changes every 3 to 5000 miles. I never had any trouble starting it, even in the coldest winter last year, it started fine. The car handles the snow ok. I had to replace a fuel pipe, because it rusted through. In conclusion, I think it's a reliable fun car. Report Abuse

278,000 miles and still going strong huskers57 , 01/31/2011 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought my Neon new in 1998 and have had only one major issue and that was with the defective head gasket. Other than general maintenance, it has been a great car. I just put a set of 75000 mile tires on it and I talked to my mechanic and he said it should hit 400,000 with no trouble. Have always used Catrol Syntec and I get about 30-35 in town and around 40 on the highway. I have had a few trips (recently) where I hit 45-48 mpg. Other minor issues include the leak around the driver's side tail light and my sunroof motor went out. Could not have spent $17,600 any better way.

Good car Nathan , 03/02/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I've had my 1998 Dodge Neon for five months now. So far its been great. I got in a wreck in which I went sideways into a twelve foot ditch. I came out completely fine. The car came out with a dent in the hood, a cracked bumper, and the driver side door was lowered a little bit. I got it fixed and now it is as fun to drive as ever. Even though it is an automatic it still gets great acceleration. It has a big engine sound to it too. It's pretty fast for a 4-cylinder.

Good Bang for the Buck King Piper , 11/08/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Purchased new with 1500 rebate. Fun car to drive; great gas mileage and very quick and fun to drive. Replace trunk gasket because it always had a wet trunk. Replaced heat gasket at 65k with Dodge deductible of 150, replaced timing belt at same time for another 350 while it was taken apart. Changed oil every 3k mile and looks great on the inside. Front disk pads replaced at 90k, wow thats some good pads. Replaced headlights because of foggy condition of the lens after 80k miles got them on ebay for 165 and really easy to install. Keep up with the maintence and this car will keep up with the best of them, 125k and still going. I would recommend a Neon to anyone that ask.