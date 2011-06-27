Used 1997 Dodge Neon Coupe Consumer Reviews
Great Vehicle
I just purchased for a sweet 16 gift, i rebuilt and went through everything on the car. i have been driving it to make sure it is a safe car for her, This is a great compact car, smooth ride, great handling, great on the gas mileage. it is a very comfortable car to ride in
Save Yourself.
Chipped paint, burns oil like crazy, coolant leak, fuel pump is going out, serpentine belt is squeaking, the backseat is a joke -- really, nobody can fit in this car. There are some good things. I love the acceleration. Love the manual trans. I like how it handles and parking it is great. But there are so many other better cars out there. You may get it for cheap -- but it will cost you more in the long run.
I hate my neon
I think neons are the worst cars ever! I hate my neon, i only get 11 miles to the gallon, it shakes so bad. I can't go over 20mph on hills.
VERY HAPPY
I haven't had any problems with mine. I would recommend for any college student like me to get one because they are cheap and really good cars.
My Favorite Car Ever!
I recently bought a 97 Dodge Neon Sport, 2 door car from Winnipeg, Canada. The car has 70000kms (43000 miles). The funny thing is that this car has the DOHC 150 hp engine. According to this site the 97 neon sports do not have this engine, they have the SOHC 132hp engine. It could because this is a Canadian car and varies slightly from the American car. But anyway i bought the car for only $7000 CAN, or $4500 USD. This car runs like a dream, its fast, looks sweet, is remarkable on gas, and is cheap to fill up as well. This car also has plenty of aftermarket modifications you can do to it which i plan to do in the future. Buy a neon!
