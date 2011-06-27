Estimated values
2019 Lexus ES 350 Ultra Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,298
|$35,236
|$37,619
|Clean
|$32,698
|$34,593
|$36,918
|Average
|$31,499
|$33,306
|$35,515
|Rough
|$30,299
|$32,019
|$34,112
Estimated values
2019 Lexus ES 350 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,181
|$32,865
|$34,937
|Clean
|$30,619
|$32,265
|$34,285
|Average
|$29,496
|$31,064
|$32,983
|Rough
|$28,372
|$29,864
|$31,680
Estimated values
2019 Lexus ES 350 F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,073
|$36,503
|$38,265
|Clean
|$34,441
|$35,836
|$37,551
|Average
|$33,177
|$34,503
|$36,125
|Rough
|$31,914
|$33,170
|$34,698
Estimated values
2019 Lexus ES 350 Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,159
|$34,832
|$36,891
|Clean
|$32,562
|$34,196
|$36,203
|Average
|$31,367
|$32,924
|$34,828
|Rough
|$30,173
|$31,651
|$33,453