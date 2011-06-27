Estimated values
2008 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,110
|$3,298
|$3,965
|Clean
|$1,971
|$3,076
|$3,690
|Average
|$1,694
|$2,633
|$3,139
|Rough
|$1,416
|$2,189
|$2,589
Estimated values
2008 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,022
|$3,187
|$3,840
|Clean
|$1,889
|$2,973
|$3,574
|Average
|$1,623
|$2,544
|$3,041
|Rough
|$1,357
|$2,115
|$2,508
Estimated values
2008 Kia Sportage EX 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,566
|$3,978
|$4,770
|Clean
|$2,397
|$3,710
|$4,439
|Average
|$2,059
|$3,175
|$3,777
|Rough
|$1,722
|$2,640
|$3,115
Estimated values
2008 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,003
|$2,961
|$3,500
|Clean
|$1,872
|$2,761
|$3,257
|Average
|$1,608
|$2,363
|$2,771
|Rough
|$1,345
|$1,965
|$2,285
Estimated values
2008 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,183
|$3,377
|$4,048
|Clean
|$2,040
|$3,150
|$3,767
|Average
|$1,752
|$2,696
|$3,205
|Rough
|$1,465
|$2,241
|$2,643
Estimated values
2008 Kia Sportage EX 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,392
|$3,730
|$4,480
|Clean
|$2,235
|$3,479
|$4,169
|Average
|$1,920
|$2,977
|$3,547
|Rough
|$1,605
|$2,475
|$2,926
Estimated values
2008 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,651
|$2,427
|$2,865
|Clean
|$1,542
|$2,264
|$2,666
|Average
|$1,325
|$1,938
|$2,268
|Rough
|$1,108
|$1,611
|$1,871