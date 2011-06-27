Estimated values
2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,410
|$22,738
|$25,206
|Clean
|$19,874
|$22,134
|$24,518
|Average
|$18,801
|$20,927
|$23,141
|Rough
|$17,728
|$19,720
|$21,764
Estimated values
2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE LUX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,706
|$27,524
|$30,512
|Clean
|$24,056
|$26,794
|$29,679
|Average
|$22,758
|$25,332
|$28,012
|Rough
|$21,459
|$23,871
|$26,345
Estimated values
2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,757
|$25,353
|$28,106
|Clean
|$22,159
|$24,680
|$27,338
|Average
|$20,963
|$23,334
|$25,803
|Rough
|$19,766
|$21,988
|$24,268