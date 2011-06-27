Estimated values
2003 Lincoln Navigator Ultimate 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,526
|$3,862
|$4,563
|Clean
|$2,313
|$3,535
|$4,180
|Average
|$1,887
|$2,880
|$3,415
|Rough
|$1,462
|$2,226
|$2,650
Estimated values
2003 Lincoln Navigator Premium Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,207
|$3,193
|$3,710
|Clean
|$2,021
|$2,923
|$3,399
|Average
|$1,649
|$2,382
|$2,777
|Rough
|$1,277
|$1,840
|$2,155
Estimated values
2003 Lincoln Navigator Luxury Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,315
|$1,638
|$1,805
|Clean
|$1,204
|$1,499
|$1,654
|Average
|$982
|$1,222
|$1,351
|Rough
|$761
|$944
|$1,048
Estimated values
2003 Lincoln Navigator Luxury 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,380
|$3,739
|$4,453
|Clean
|$2,180
|$3,423
|$4,080
|Average
|$1,778
|$2,789
|$3,333
|Rough
|$1,377
|$2,155
|$2,586
Estimated values
2003 Lincoln Navigator Ultimate Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,354
|$3,626
|$4,294
|Clean
|$2,156
|$3,319
|$3,934
|Average
|$1,759
|$2,704
|$3,214
|Rough
|$1,362
|$2,090
|$2,494
Estimated values
2003 Lincoln Navigator Premium 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,365
|$3,403
|$3,947
|Clean
|$2,166
|$3,115
|$3,616
|Average
|$1,767
|$2,538
|$2,955
|Rough
|$1,369
|$1,962
|$2,293