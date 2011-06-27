Estimated values
2008 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,626
|$3,879
|$4,569
|Clean
|$2,457
|$3,624
|$4,263
|Average
|$2,118
|$3,113
|$3,650
|Rough
|$1,779
|$2,602
|$3,038
Estimated values
2008 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,478
|$3,707
|$4,381
|Clean
|$2,318
|$3,463
|$4,088
|Average
|$1,998
|$2,975
|$3,500
|Rough
|$1,679
|$2,487
|$2,913
Estimated values
2008 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,173
|$3,329
|$3,964
|Clean
|$2,033
|$3,110
|$3,698
|Average
|$1,753
|$2,672
|$3,167
|Rough
|$1,472
|$2,233
|$2,636
Estimated values
2008 Kia Sorento 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,444
|$3,794
|$4,535
|Clean
|$2,286
|$3,544
|$4,232
|Average
|$1,971
|$3,045
|$3,624
|Rough
|$1,656
|$2,545
|$3,016
Estimated values
2008 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV 4WD (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,363
|$3,578
|$4,244
|Clean
|$2,211
|$3,342
|$3,960
|Average
|$1,906
|$2,871
|$3,391
|Rough
|$1,601
|$2,400
|$2,822