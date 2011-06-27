Estimated values
2013 Kia Sportage EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,831
|$9,164
|$11,129
|Clean
|$6,587
|$8,826
|$10,696
|Average
|$6,099
|$8,149
|$9,828
|Rough
|$5,612
|$7,473
|$8,960
Estimated values
2013 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,691
|$7,714
|$9,420
|Clean
|$5,488
|$7,430
|$9,052
|Average
|$5,081
|$6,861
|$8,318
|Rough
|$4,675
|$6,292
|$7,584
Estimated values
2013 Kia Sportage 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,924
|$6,262
|$7,394
|Clean
|$4,748
|$6,031
|$7,106
|Average
|$4,397
|$5,569
|$6,529
|Rough
|$4,045
|$5,107
|$5,953
Estimated values
2013 Kia Sportage EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,274
|$9,716
|$11,774
|Clean
|$7,014
|$9,358
|$11,315
|Average
|$6,495
|$8,641
|$10,397
|Rough
|$5,976
|$7,924
|$9,479
Estimated values
2013 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,162
|$8,282
|$10,067
|Clean
|$5,942
|$7,976
|$9,675
|Average
|$5,502
|$7,365
|$8,890
|Rough
|$5,062
|$6,754
|$8,105
Estimated values
2013 Kia Sportage SX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,204
|$9,522
|$11,478
|Clean
|$6,947
|$9,171
|$11,030
|Average
|$6,433
|$8,469
|$10,136
|Rough
|$5,919
|$7,766
|$9,241
Estimated values
2013 Kia Sportage SX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,846
|$10,217
|$12,218
|Clean
|$7,566
|$9,840
|$11,742
|Average
|$7,006
|$9,086
|$10,789
|Rough
|$6,446
|$8,332
|$9,837