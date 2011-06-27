Used 2000 Dodge Grand Caravan Consumer Reviews

Still going at 257000+ miles ken_86gt , 02/01/2012 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I bought this van used at ~93k miles. This van has been incredibly reliable. Normal maintenance items ONLY- oil, filters, tires, brakes, plugs, belts, battery. Still on original hoses. I have only replaced the starter and alternator once, I consider this normal. It is starting to use a little oil, have a transmission leak that is significant, and uses coolant frequently. I just keep them topped of at this point. I will be looking for another Caravan soon! I have friends with Honda and Toyota minivans that required much more maintenance and repairs than mine! I keep thinking that this will be the last set of tires I buy- and then 50K later it is time again... Report Abuse

Still goin! autoitking , 12/25/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful My family has had this car for 10 years now, and it's still going strong. Original engine and transmission are rock solid and perform well. Only problems we ever had was a leaky radiator hose, a bad spark plug wire, and a bad idler. Once the idler and spark plug wires were replaced, it ran like new again! The power steering is very powerful and has a lot of boost. Very easy to steer, and handles well considering its size. The leaf springs in the rear make loading over a ton no problem, and the engine can haul it adequately. We fit all of my college stuff in there with room for three adults left. And the engine made it 350 miles to my dorm and back. Also a few very long trips (over 600 miles)

Grand Caravan Whachaknow , 09/28/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful We bought the Grand Caravan when we had three teenage children. Outside the obligatory Chrysler minivan transmission problems and an early replacement of front struts and steering pump, which were covered by the extended warranty, it has been a very reliable performer. The mileage is poor, as expected. But, we have driven it coast to almost coast (Washington, DC to Arizona), up and down mountains, and across deserts, and it has proven to be reliable and thoroughly comfortable. Now that we are almost empty-nested, we will eventually replace it with something smaller and more fuel efficient, but it has been a great family vehicle for all these years.

Not a good buy melliann , 07/30/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful We have had nothing but issues since we got it, going through brake pads like crazy, had to replace the transmission twice, and be careful how far away you are from other drivers because the brakes are really squishy, so bad that it caused me to get into a fender bender and now hubby thinks it is totaled! Oh joy - NOT!