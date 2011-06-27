Estimated values
2000 Dodge Grand Caravan ES 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,429
|$2,482
|$3,020
|Clean
|$1,308
|$2,272
|$2,772
|Average
|$1,066
|$1,852
|$2,276
|Rough
|$824
|$1,431
|$1,780
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,127
|$1,950
|$2,370
|Clean
|$1,031
|$1,785
|$2,175
|Average
|$840
|$1,454
|$1,786
|Rough
|$650
|$1,124
|$1,397
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Grand Caravan ES 4dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,154
|$1,674
|$1,935
|Clean
|$1,057
|$1,532
|$1,776
|Average
|$861
|$1,248
|$1,458
|Rough
|$666
|$965
|$1,140
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,048
|$1,818
|$2,211
|Clean
|$960
|$1,664
|$2,030
|Average
|$782
|$1,356
|$1,667
|Rough
|$604
|$1,048
|$1,303
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Grand Caravan LE 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$946
|$1,442
|$1,693
|Clean
|$866
|$1,320
|$1,554
|Average
|$706
|$1,076
|$1,276
|Rough
|$545
|$832
|$997
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Grand Caravan Sport 4dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,466
|$2,529
|$3,070
|Clean
|$1,342
|$2,315
|$2,818
|Average
|$1,094
|$1,887
|$2,314
|Rough
|$846
|$1,458
|$1,809
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Grand Caravan LE 4dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,475
|$2,519
|$3,050
|Clean
|$1,350
|$2,305
|$2,799
|Average
|$1,100
|$1,879
|$2,298
|Rough
|$850
|$1,452
|$1,797