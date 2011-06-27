  1. Home
2000 Dodge Grand Caravan Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2000 Dodge Grand Caravan ES 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,429$2,482$3,020
Clean$1,308$2,272$2,772
Average$1,066$1,852$2,276
Rough$824$1,431$1,780
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,127$1,950$2,370
Clean$1,031$1,785$2,175
Average$840$1,454$1,786
Rough$650$1,124$1,397
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Grand Caravan ES 4dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,154$1,674$1,935
Clean$1,057$1,532$1,776
Average$861$1,248$1,458
Rough$666$965$1,140
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,048$1,818$2,211
Clean$960$1,664$2,030
Average$782$1,356$1,667
Rough$604$1,048$1,303
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Grand Caravan LE 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$946$1,442$1,693
Clean$866$1,320$1,554
Average$706$1,076$1,276
Rough$545$832$997
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Grand Caravan Sport 4dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,466$2,529$3,070
Clean$1,342$2,315$2,818
Average$1,094$1,887$2,314
Rough$846$1,458$1,809
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Grand Caravan LE 4dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,475$2,519$3,050
Clean$1,350$2,305$2,799
Average$1,100$1,879$2,298
Rough$850$1,452$1,797
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2000 Dodge Grand Caravan on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 Dodge Grand Caravan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,308 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,272 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Grand Caravan is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 Dodge Grand Caravan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,308 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,272 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2000 Dodge Grand Caravan, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2000 Dodge Grand Caravan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,308 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,272 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2000 Dodge Grand Caravan. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2000 Dodge Grand Caravan and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2000 Dodge Grand Caravan ranges from $824 to $3,020, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2000 Dodge Grand Caravan is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.