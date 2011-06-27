Used 1996 Dodge Dakota Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

This is the 6th dodge truck ive owned javelin , 04/24/2010 13 of 14 people found this review helpful I bought this truck 3 months ago for $2500.00 and its the best $2500.00 I've ever spent.Truck has 180,000 and runs like a champ.The 6th dodge I've owned and as you can see it will always be this way. Dodge Dakota best truck on the road. Report Abuse

Love my truck Ruben , 04/03/2003 4 of 4 people found this review helpful My truck is as reliable as the sun, hasnt given one moments trouble and i would be afraid to drive to the north pole in it if there were roads! This is the truck i want to be driving when i'm 80! Report Abuse

Unstoppable kile95 , 02/06/2015 2dr Regular Cab SB 6 of 7 people found this review helpful My dad bought this truck for 500$ in 2004. He daily drove it everyday to Orlando and back loading it with miles. When I got my liscence in 2011 he gave it to me. By the time he gave it to me the truck had 380k miles on it. 380k!!. I daily drove it to school and back until April 2013. When I got rid of it, it had 420k miles on and still going strong. Oh and the whole time me and my dad owned it the only things we did to it was change a clutch and a throttle positioning sensor!! We took great care of the truck though. Oil change every 3k miles. But I gave the truck to my uncle and its his daily driver to this day. He just drove it to Michigan and back twice. Starts right up 1st time every time Report Abuse

Amazing after 12 Years brasky98 , 06/09/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Received this truck after wrapping a Toyota around a telephone pole... This truck is amazing with its reliability. Turn the key and it starts right up. Gets me to work 5 days a week and hauls drywall, mulch or gravel the other 2. The worst I have had to do is complete brakes 3 years ago. Engine is strong, tranny tight, gets me where I need to be. Only dings, dents or rust is what I've caused. I'll drive this baby until the wheels fall of. Probably will subsidize her with a new sedan here in a month or two but its about time. 12 years and still running strong! Report Abuse