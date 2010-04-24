Used 1996 Dodge Dakota for Sale Near Me

185 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Dakota Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 185 listings
  • 1996 Dodge Dakota
    used

    1996 Dodge Dakota

    80,529 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,990

    Details
  • 1995 Dodge Dakota
    used

    1995 Dodge Dakota

    110,430 miles

    $3,995

    Details
  • 1998 Dodge Dakota Sport
    used

    1998 Dodge Dakota Sport

    200,245 miles
    Lemon history, 5 Owners, Lease

    $6,000

    Details
  • 1998 Dodge Dakota SLT
    used

    1998 Dodge Dakota SLT

    52,093 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,988

    Details
  • 1998 Dodge Dakota SLT
    used

    1998 Dodge Dakota SLT

    181,220 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,480

    Details
  • 1993 Dodge Dakota
    used

    1993 Dodge Dakota

    140,407 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2000 Dodge Dakota SLT
    used

    2000 Dodge Dakota SLT

    73,384 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,690

    Details
  • 2000 Dodge Dakota SLT
    used

    2000 Dodge Dakota SLT

    139,702 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $2,500

    Details
  • 2000 Dodge Dakota SLT
    used

    2000 Dodge Dakota SLT

    124,506 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,490

    Details
  • 2001 Dodge Dakota Sport in Red
    used

    2001 Dodge Dakota Sport

    238,098 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,495

    Details
  • 2001 Dodge Dakota
    used

    2001 Dodge Dakota

    117,636 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,899

    Details
  • 2001 Dodge Dakota Sport in Black
    used

    2001 Dodge Dakota Sport

    199,887 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,987

    Details
  • 2001 Dodge Dakota in Black
    used

    2001 Dodge Dakota

    164,271 miles
    2 Accidents, 9 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,900

    Details
  • 2001 Dodge Dakota Sport in Red
    used

    2001 Dodge Dakota Sport

    219,685 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,800

    Details
  • 2002 Dodge Dakota in Off White/Cream
    used

    2002 Dodge Dakota

    184,690 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,900

    Details
  • 2002 Dodge Dakota SLT in Light Brown
    used

    2002 Dodge Dakota SLT

    119,801 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,777

    Details
  • 2002 Dodge Dakota Sport in Gray
    used

    2002 Dodge Dakota Sport

    184,156 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2002 Dodge Dakota in Silver
    used

    2002 Dodge Dakota

    108,705 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Dakota searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 185 listings
  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Dakota
  4. Used 1996 Dodge Dakota

Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Dakota

Read recent reviews for the Dodge Dakota
Overall Consumer Rating
4.533 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 33 reviews
  • 5
    (58%)
  • 4
    (33%)
  • 3
    (9%)
This is the 6th dodge truck ive owned
javelin,04/24/2010
I bought this truck 3 months ago for $2500.00 and its the best $2500.00 I've ever spent.Truck has 180,000 and runs like a champ.The 6th dodge I've owned and as you can see it will always be this way. Dodge Dakota best truck on the road.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Dodge
Dakota
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to