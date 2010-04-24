Used 1996 Dodge Dakota for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 80,529 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$4,990
Champion Chevrolet - Athens / Alabama
This 1996 Dodge Dakota has less than 81k miles.. INTERNET DEAL*** Tired of the same dull drive? Well change up things with this versatile Truck.. Stunning! Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee... Other features include: 2 Doors, RWD, Intermittent window wipers, Power steering...Buy Like a Champion!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Dodge Dakota with Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B7FL26X0TS643393
Stock: C5390A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 110,430 miles
$3,995
Mease Motors - Jonestown / Pennsylvania
Check out this 1995 Dodge Dakota Base before someone takes it home!*Get Your Money's Worth for this Dodge Dakota with These Options *Vinyl 60/40 split front bench seat w/center armrest, Urethane anti-chip lower body-side protective coating, Tinted glass, Tailgate-mounted center high-mounted stop lamp, Stainless steel exhaust system, Sound insulation, Soft cloth-covered headliner, Single electric horn, Side window demisters, Rear seat belts w/shoulder harness.*Make a Reliable Purchase *According to Carfax's history report: No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 21 Service Records.*Visit Us Today *A short visit to Mease Motors Auto Sales located at 2828 State Route 72, Jonestown, PA 17038 can get you a dependable Dakota today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Dodge Dakota with AWD/4WD, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B7GG23X2SS290666
Stock: M4231A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 200,245 milesLemon history, 5 Owners, Lease
$6,000
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat of Spokane - Spokane / Washington
Sport trim, Flame Red Clear Coat exterior. AIR CONDITIONING, FOG LAMPS, ELECTRONIC AM/FM STEREO RADIO W/CASSE... 5.9L (360) MPI V8 "MAGNUM" ENGINE, PWR CONVENIENCE GROUP, R/T SPORT GROUP, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: . Privacy Glass, 4-Wheel ABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes. OPTION PACKAGES: R/T SPORT GROUP cloth high-back bucket seats, sport suspension, HD rear stabilizer bar, leather-wrapped steering wheel, body-color bumpers, cruise control, tilt steering, light group, cloth door trim panel, HD sound insulation pkg, cloth-covered sunvisors, P225/55R17 BSW tires, 17" forged aluminum wheels, 3.90 sure grip axle, "Dakota R/T" badging, 5.9L (360) MPI V8 "MAGNUM" ENGINE, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD, AIR CONDITIONING, ELECTRONIC AM/FM STEREO RADIO W/CASSETTE, COMPACT DISC, GRAPHIC EQUALIZER Infinity speaker system, PWR CONVENIENCE GROUP pwr windows/door locks, remote keyless entry system, FOG LAMPS. MORE ABOUT US: If you're in the market for a new or used car, you've come to the right place. The staff at Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Spokane is committed to helping you find the right vehicle for your needs. What's more, they're also dedicated to helping you maintain it long after you drive it home for the first time. Plus sales tax, title and license. A negotiable documentary service fee up to $150 may be added. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Dodge Dakota Sport with 3500lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B7GL22Z9WS671712
Stock: 7379D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 52,093 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,988
Dossett Buick GMC - Tupelo / Mississippi
We love our customers, we treat them like family. Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee!!! Less than 53k Miles*** It's ready for anything!!!! Come and get it*** Runs mint! Safety equipment includes: Passenger Airbag - Cancellable...Other features include: 2 Doors, RWD, Split-bench rear seats, Clock - In-radio display, Pickup Bed Type - Regular...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Dodge Dakota SLT with 3500lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B7GL22X8WS629014
Stock: UV13020
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 181,220 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,480
Lee Kinstle GM Sales & Service - Van Wert / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Dodge Dakota SLT with Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B7FL26X7WS766368
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 140,407 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
Korf Continental Ford - Julesburg / Colorado
ONLY 40,000 Miles! 4x4, DUAL BRIGHT PWR REMOTE LOW-MOUNT EXTE. PWR CONVENIENCE PKG-INC: PWR WINDOWS/.WHY BUY FROM USKORF Autogroup is locally owned, locally operated and locally involved. That means we put our customers first, before everything else. Proudly serving Yuma, Brush, Julesburg, Sterling and all Northeastern Colorado. Call us today for all automotive needs. We believe that everyone deserves to drive a newer, nicer car today.OPTION PACKAGESPWR CONVENIENCE PKG-INC: PWR WINDOWS/DOOR LOCKS (N/A W/23C, 24C OR 26C QUICK-ORDER PKG), DUAL BRIGHT PWR REMOTE LOW-MOUNT EXTERIOR 6"X 9" MIRRORS (REQ: 23D, 24D, 26D, 23F, 24F OR 26F QUICK-ORDER PKG).Dealer Price may include rebates and/or incentives, some of which may only be available to select or qualifying consumers. Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1993 Dodge Dakota with AWD/4WD, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B7GG23X7PS103705
Stock: 103705
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-21-2020
- 73,384 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,690
Auto Lane - Peoria / Illinois
NICE TRUCK!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Dodge Dakota SLT with Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B7FL26X8YS533604
Stock: 20-228
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 139,702 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$2,500
Speedway Auto Mall - Machesney Park / Illinois
White 2000 Dodge Dakota SLT RWD Magnum 3.9L V6 SMPI Magnum 3.9L V6 SMPI.Odometer is 13358 miles below market average!*Cheapest Prices *Greatest Selection *Highest Trade in value *Best Financing Available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Dodge Dakota SLT with Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B7GL22X9YS691962
Stock: 272361
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 124,506 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,490
Kruse Buick GMC - Marshall / Minnesota
2000 Dodge Dakota Base RWD Good Tires, Recent Local Trade, Trailer Tow Package, 2D Standard Cab, Magnum 3.9L V6 SMPI. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Ask about our Free Oil for Life Program! See more at www.krusemotors.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Dodge Dakota SLT with Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B7FL26X5YS716328
Stock: P2111A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 238,098 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,495
Perry Morgan Express - Livermore / California
2001 Dodge Dakota Quad Cab Sport 4.7 Liter SOHC V8, Automatic Transmission, 4 Wheel ABS Brakes, Front And Rear Air Conditioning, Power Windows And Door Locks, Bed Liner, Sliding Rear Window, Power Seat, Two Tone Paint, Cruise Control, Stereo CD, Premium Alloy Wheels, Tilt Wheel, Over 6000 GVWR, This Is A Real Truck, Tow Package, Runs And Drives Great, Only $3495 plus tax, lic, doc, and smog. Clean Title, 925-455-6666, Over 1/4 mile of vehicles for sale!!! That's over 60 cars. Prices starting at $1995. Our Average Price Is UNDER $3000, Financing available, good credit, bad credit, our bank works with everyone. All you need is the down payment, Drivers License and proof of income. Let Them Help You Build Your Credit! Lots to choose from. We do all the DMV work. Se Habla Espanol. Visit Our Web Site At www.perrymorganexpress.com. 10% Discount For CA$H!!!!!! 925-455-6666
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Dodge Dakota Sport with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B7HL2AN51S318458
Stock: 318458
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-18-2019
- 117,636 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,899
AutoMax Hyundai Norman - Norman / Oklahoma
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Dodge Dakota with Standard Cab, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B7FL26X91S242079
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 199,887 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$5,987
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Helena - Helena / Montana
JUST REPRICED FROM $6,999. SLT trim, Black Clear Coat exterior. Alloy Wheels, 4x4,5-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION W/OD, 4.7L (287) SOHC SMPI V8 "MAGNUM" ENGI... 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK NOW! THIS RAM DAKOTA IS EQUIPPED WITH PREMIUM FEATURES: 4.7L (287) SOHC SMPI V8 "MAGNUM" ENGINE, 5-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION W/OD RAM DAKOTA: UNMATCHED RELIABILITY: 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. THE RIGHT TIME TO BUY THIS RAM DAKOTA: World-leading performance at a great value. Was $6,999. KEY FEATURES ON THIS RAM DAKOTA INCLUDE: 4x4, Aluminum Wheels, Privacy Glass, 4-Wheel ABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Helena, located at 3401 US Highway 12 EAST Helena, Montana is happy to tell you that we've been serving the Great Falls, Butte and Bozeman area for longer than many of you might have owned your current car. With those years comes invaluable expertise, which we put to your advantage. We're not just talking acumen on new RAM, Dodge, Jeep and Chrysler models, but used cars, service and auto repairs and perhaps most importantly - financing. Price does not include title, license, or dealer doc fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Dodge Dakota Sport with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B7GG2AN71S104734
Stock: 1S104734W
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 164,271 miles2 Accidents, 9 Owners, Personal Use
$2,900
Roadside Auto Sales - London / Kentucky
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 9 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Dodge Dakota with Standard Cab, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B7FL26P81S151286
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 219,685 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,800
Sale Cadillac - Kinston / North Carolina
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. With over 60 years of Family Owned Experience. We provide excellent customer service which includes: Free car washes available with services, courtesy transportation, rental cars available on site, free towing to our CraftMaster Body Shop. We also offer customer amenities that include: coffee, bottled water and snacks. Where customers send their friends!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Dodge Dakota Sport with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B7HL2AN61S324995
Stock: F9523A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 184,690 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,900
Hardee Auto Sales - Conway / South Carolina
Only 184,690 Miles! Delivers 21 Highway MPG and 17 City MPG! This Dodge Dakota boasts a Gas V6 3.9L/239 engine powering this Automatic transmission. SXT QUICK-ORDER PKG, POWERTRAIN -inc: 3.9L V6 engine, 4-speed auto trans, CLOTH HIGH-BACK BUCKET SEATS.* This Dodge Dakota Features the Following Options *3.9L (239) SMPI V6 "MAGNUM" ENGINE, Vinyl door trim panels, Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Tinted glass, Sunscreen glass on rear windows, Rear wheel drive, Rear anti-lock brakes, Pwr rack & pinion steering, Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes-inc: rear anti-lock, Painted front bumper.* Feel Confident About Your Choice *According to Carfax's history report: 17 Service Records.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Dodge Dakota with Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B7GL12X62S600955
Stock: 201426
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 119,801 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,777
Zano Cars - Tucson / Arizona
Very clean! Runs smooth! Comes with a certified clean vehicle history report, and has already been inspected and reconditioned for your convenience! Give us a call at 520-777-3113 if you have any questions. Don't forget to ask about our pre-approval over the phone!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Dodge Dakota SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B7HG48N32S670655
Stock: A4435
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 184,156 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
Dick Genthe Chevrolet - Southgate / Michigan
Family owned, home of the FREE 2 year maintenance package!!! This 2002 Dodge Dakota Sport might just be the quad cab 4x4 you've been looking for. It has a 8 Cylinder engine. We're offering a great deal on this one at $10,000. Stay safe with this quad cab 4x4's 4 out of 5 star crash test rating. Rock out with great audio features like CD player. Interested? Call today and take it for a spin!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Dodge Dakota Sport with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B7HG38N92S633412
Stock: 22773N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-26-2020
- 108,705 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995
Kia of Bradley - Bradley / Illinois
Side Airbags CD Player
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Dodge Dakota with AWD/4WD, Standard Cab, 6ft Bed, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B7GG16X12S591144
Stock: K13639A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Dakota searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Dakota
- 5(58%)
- 4(33%)
- 3(9%)