Used 1993 Dodge Caravan Minivan Consumer Reviews
TIME FOR A CHANGE
Now at 108K miles. New transmission at 70K ($2500) The trans was never right on this car, but dealer ignored complaints and kept "resetting the computer" til it blew out after warranty. major engine work needed by 75K. A clunky car since day one. Recall notices in the mail about every month-I stopped paying attention a few years ago. Off to the Honda dealer soon for a 2003 Odyssey...
after 10 years
1 owner, leaking oil, new shocks, new transmission, new front brake rotors and calipers, new windshield, been stolen once, failed aircare twice this year after 10 years of abuse. the air conditioner doesn't without making a loud screeching noise. engine makes a ticking noice when idling. automatic transmission shifter feels uneasy.
Great MiniVan
This has been the most reliable and versatile vehicle we have ever owned.
Check for blowby and trans problems
At 70,000 miles it started leaking oil; was told the problem was blowby, which can only be fixed by replacing engine (I have been told by more than one mechanic that this is fairly common for Caravans like mine). I've been able to live with the oil leak, but now at 133,000 miles the transmission is going out. Talking with other caravan owners, transmission problems are very common. Before buying an older Caravan I would make sure to have a mechanic check out the transmission carefully.
Dodge Caravan Transmission Warning
This was the first of two Dodge Caravan purchases. The 1993 has 192,000 miles and the 1996 has 152,000 miles. Both have the 3.0 engine. In both vehicles, the engines are extraordinarily reliable with VERY FEW repairs. On the other hand, both have needed transmissions within 70,000 miles and each van has had three transmissions (two replacements each). Neither vehicle was used in towing or hill climbing nor have they been overloaded. Both were used for daily commuting on the FLAT Chicago area roadways. If it weren't for the poor transmission quality, these would be outstanding vehicles.
