Used 1993 Dodge Caravan for Sale Near Me

- 101,401 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
Irwin Cadillac - Woodward / Oklahoma
Front wheel drive on this 2000 Dodge Caravan gives you better traction and better fuel economy. This Dodge Caravan has a 2.4 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This vehicle gleams with a flashy red exterior. Anti-lock brakes are standard on this Dodge Caravan. The vehicle is equipped with a gasoline engine. This minivan provides a lot of room for passengers. Long family road trips will not only be comfortable, but fun.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Dodge Caravan .
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B4FP25B2YR785602
Stock: 785602
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-01-2020
- 113,162 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,990
Rydell Chevrolet Buick GMC - Grand Forks / North Dakota
As Is - No warranty available, 7 day exchange policy
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Dodge Caravan SE with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (18 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B4GP25351B109856
Stock: G39540XA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 95,034 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
Island Honda - Kahului / Hawaii
FUEL EFFICIENT 26 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City!, PRICED TO MOVE $600 below Kelley Blue Book! Third Row Seat, Quad Bucket Seats, CD Player, Fourth Passenger Door, Dual Zone A/C, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD, Aluminum Wheels CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: CD Player, Dual Zone A/C, Fourth Passenger Door. Third Passenger Door, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Heated Mirrors, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, Vehicle Anti-Theft System. OPTION PACKAGES: POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP I 2nd row bucket & 3rd row split bench seats, overhead ashtray & cupholder lamp, overhead console w/trip computer, 8-way pwr driver seat, roof rack, dual sun visors w/illum vanity mirrors, universal garage door opener, 3.3L OHV V6 ENGINE (STD), 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD (STD). EXPERTS ARE SAYING: 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. AFFORDABLE: This Caravan is priced $600 below Kelley Blue Book. VISIT US TODAY: Get to Know Our New Honda Dealership, Serving Kahului, Kihei, Wailuku and Lahaina If there's one thing we want everyone to know it's that at Island Honda we are here to make you happy. That's what we want from the time you walk into our showroom looking for the new or used Honda vehicle of your dreams to the day you want to trade it in. Plus government fees and taxes, $395 dealer document processing charge, and any emissions testing charge. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Caravan SXT with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4GP45R06B512690
Stock: 6B512690
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 90,200 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,495
Sterling Heights Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Sterling Heights / Michigan
Every time you get behind the wheel of this 2006 Dodge Caravan, you'll be so happy you took it home from Sterling Heights Dodge. This Caravan has been driven with care for 90200 miles. It features an excellent mix of comfort and handling plus: We never lose a deal on price! Take home the car of your dreams today. Sterling Heights Dodge Chrysler Jeep, your 5 star dealer! Serving Michigan and beyond for over 25 years! Dedicated professionals to serve all of your automotive needs. We will never be undersold, always keeping the customer's satisfaction first! We build a relationship with our customers, not just a sale. We can help you with all of your transportation needs. Financing available for everybody!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Caravan SE with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4GP25R46B628706
Stock: E20402C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 97,808 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,498
Meadowland Jeep Chrysler Dodge Ram of Carmel - Carmel / New York
** ONE OWNER ** CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY AVAILABLE ** All used cars bought at Meadowland get a 100 point inspection ** Extended Service Plans Available for cars under 120,000 miles ** OIL & FILTER CHANGED **
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Dodge Caravan SXT with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4GP45R37B148413
Stock: R0703
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-12-2020
- 145,405 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
Metro Motor Sales - Minneapolis / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Caravan SXT with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4GP45R06B757506
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 82,686 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
Cardinal Buick GMC - Belleville / Illinois
$49 Down Payment On All Pre-Owned Vehicles With Approved Credit! *ONE-OWNER*, *LOCAL TRADE*, *NON-SMOKER*, *THIRD ROW SEATS*, *CLEAN CARFAX*, Caravan SE, 4D Passenger Van, 2.4L 4-Cylinder SMPI DOHC 16V. Don't see the exact vehicle you like, no problem! We have multiple locations we can source inventory from. This allows us to stock all makes and models with all price ranges in mind from $5,000 cars and up. We can find exactly what you are looking for rather its a certified preowned you are looking for or specific options you desire such as 4WD AWD sunroof moonroof back up camera remote start leather seats heated cooled seats Navigation steering wheel controls and much more. Cardinal Buick GMC is the fastest growing dealership in the country including the neighboring cities of O'fallon, Wood River, Columbia Illinois, along with St. Louis Missouri, Tower Grove, Downtown, South County, Affton, and Webster Groves. We also specialize in credit repair through our easy financing with little or no down payment. Come see what the new Cardinal Buick GMC is all about. We make every attempt to ensure accurate pricing, and options on every vehicle. Dealer is not responsible for computer errors, human errors, or third party errors, and reserve the right to change prices if such error occurs. Call us at 618-233--0303. See salesperson for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Caravan SE with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4GP25B95B201233
Stock: A3738B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 135,844 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
Scholtes Auto - Worthington / Minnesota
Local Trade | Excellent Tires | 7 Passenger | Cast Rims | Bucket Seats | Pwr Windows Locks Mirrors | Runs Good |
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Dodge Caravan SXT with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4GP45R07B159689
Stock: 19Y59A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 53,931 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,877
Weber Chevrolet Creve Coeur - Creve Coeur / Missouri
2003 Dodge Caravan SE **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **7 PASSENGER SEATING**, **SUPER CLEAN**, **CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT**, 3.3L V6 OHV, 16" x 6.5" Aluminum Wheels, 3rd row seats: bench, 4 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Cassette w/Changer Control, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Cassette, Cloth High-Back Bucket Seats, Deluxe Convenience Group, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Front Bucket Seats, Power Convenience Group, Power Locks, Power steering, Power Windows, Speed Control, Tilt Steering Column. Odometer is 88704 miles below market average! WHY BUY FROM US: Since 1902 this family owned & operated dealership has provided the Saint Louis Community and our neighbors quality new and pre-owned vehicles at fair prices. We will be here for you PERIOD! Our Goal is to give you the Best Car Buying Experience You Will Ever Have.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Dodge Caravan SE with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4GP25R63B277194
Stock: WP13586
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 118,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,690
The Auto Exchange Of Portage County - Stevens Point / Wisconsin
The front windshield is in excellent condition. The paint has some slight scratches. Some dings are visible on this vehicle. The tires are slightly worn with about 75% of tread life left. The interior is clean and in good condition. The exterior condition is average for its age and mileage. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. This vehicle has no previous collision damage. The transmission shifts very smoothly. The brakes are in great condition. The battery is in excellent condition. The car was previously owned by a non smoker. This vehicle comes with a spare key. ice cold air and very low miles
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Dodge Caravan Sport with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4GP45353B137452
Stock: d456
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 193,413 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,679
Red River Chevrolet - Bossier City / Louisiana
Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Keyless Entry. 19/26 City/Highway MPG Making Car Buying Fun Since 1931! Red River Chevrolet is a family-owned, full service dealership with headquarters at 221 Traffic Street (Interstate 20, exit 19B), a large used car lot, Red River CarPlex, at 207 East Texas Street at the foot of the Texas Street Bridge, a fleet and commercial sales department, an award-winning GM Certified service center, and parts department. Serving Shreveport, Bossier City, and surrounding areas, Red River Chevrolet will help you with all your automotive needs. Visit www.RedRiverChevy.com today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Caravan SXT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4GP45RX5B179476
Stock: 5B179476
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 136,156 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
Bob King Autohaus - Wilmington / North Carolina
Odometer is 11291 miles below market average! 2005 Dodge Caravan SXT Gray 3.3L V6 OHV.CARFAX One-Owner.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Caravan SXT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4GP45R85B116957
Stock: T2096A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 237,000 miles
$2,999
Jim Xamis Ford Lincoln - Lincoln / Illinois
Recent Arrival! 3.3L V6 OHV. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 19/26 City/Highway MPG Great Selection and Great Prices! Find out why more people than ever are shopping at Jim Xamis Ford Lincoln!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Caravan SXT with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4GP45R86B729629
Stock: TRE6057A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 147,029 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,950
Pearl Auto Sales - Cornelius / Oregon
Vehicle Runs WellSmooth rideRegularly maintainedMust test driveAvailable Satellite RadioFamily friendlyDrives great
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Caravan SXT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4GP45R35B153365
Stock: 100258
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 133,622 miles
$2,750
Mark Berger Motors - Rockford / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Caravan SXT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4GP45R24B525566
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 166,768 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,499
Garlitch Ford - North Vernon / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Caravan SE with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4GP25B06B539931
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 143,919 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,162
Montgomery Chevrolet - Louisville / Kentucky
Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat 2006 Dodge Caravan SXT FWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.3L V6 OHV 3.3L V6 OHV. Recent Arrival! 19/26 City/Highway MPG FINANCING IMPORTANT TO YOUR BUYING DECISION? Good or bad credit profile? No matter! Montgomery Chevrolet in Louisville Kentucky 502-968-6111 has a full arsenal of bank lending options to help you arrange the payment that fits your budget. We'll save you money at every turn and earn your business for years to come. THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN INSPECTED by our ASE technicians who performed a lube and oil change, replaced front and rear wiper blades, replaced cabin air filter, visually inspected the brakes, rotated the tires when doing a full used car inspection. AS-IS vehicles are sold AS-IS and we strongly urge you to have your mechanic to look over as Dealer will not be responsible. MONTGOMERY CHEVROLET in Louisville , KY has the best price and value combination in the marketplace Call us at 502-968-6111. You'll love your no-hassle purchase experience. Over 1,000 vehicles on our 20 acre lot! Visit 502CHEVY.COM and put the stock number in the search bar for additional information. Price may include $1000 trade assistance & $500 captive financing plus dealer installed options if any. Please contact us directly for additional information. WE BUY CARS CALL US TODAY! MONTGOMERY CHEVROLET 502-968-6111 Drive to Louisville and find out why people have been buying their vehicles from our family since 1923.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Caravan SXT with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4GP45R66B737938
Stock: G1639B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 303,216 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,549
Serra Chevrolet - Bartlett / Tennessee
Recent Arrival! This Dodge Caravan is well equipped and includes the following features and benefits, 15' x 6.5' Black Wheels, 2.60 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: bench, 4 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Compact Disc w/Changer Control, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, CD player, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated Entry, Knee airbag, Manufacturer's Statement of Origin, Normal Duty Suspension, Occupant sensing airbag, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Rear window wiper, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Variably intermittent wipers. *Serra Chevrolet Bartlett offers our exclusive Pre-Owned Purchase Plan Guarantee on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. You will receive our BEST price upfront with a 5-Day Money-Back Guarantee and if youre not satisfied with your purchase within 30 days we will exchange it for another. SATISFACTION GUARANTEED! Before, During, After the sale. *See dealer for complete details. White 2005 Dodge Caravan SE 4D Passenger Van FWD 2.4L 4-Cylinder SMPI DOHC 16V 4-Speed Automatic 20/26 City/Highway MPG Serra Chevrolet is located in Bartlett, TN. As a Chevrolet dealer serving the Memphis area, offering new & used Chevrolet cars, trucks and SUVs to all of our neighbors in Germantown, Cordova, Millington, Arlington, Collierville, Frayser, Whitehaven and Eads, we know customer satisfaction is crucial to our success. We look forward to serving your automotive needs and we hope that we can help you with your next new or pre-owned Chevrolet purchase. Serra Chevrolet has helped customers from Atoka, Lakeland, Marion County, Oakland, Covington, Somerville, Brighton and Brownsville with their Chevrolet needs and we look forward to helping you too.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Caravan SE with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4GP25B15B418985
Stock: T5B418985
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
