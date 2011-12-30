5 star reviews: 25 %

4 star reviews: 75 %

3 star reviews: 0 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 4.3 stars based on 4 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Dodge Caliber SXT (AT) is Worth the Purchase

my2012caliber , 12/30/2011

Despite what you may have heard or read, I can only say, that the Dodge Caliber SXT is a vehicle you have try for yourself. Being the first to review here, and after 3 weeks of shopping and test driving other vehicles within the same price range, the Caliber SXT had me sold. Most impressive was its handling, 32mpg highway, quiet motor, and over all, a total solid feel of the vehicle while offering the most outstanding acoustic noise barrier. It feels rugged - like a jeep or truck, while at the same time, comfortable like a four door sedan. I've always been a dodge owner from trucks to sedans, and Dodge spared no expense by simply bringing it all together in one small hatchback.

4.125 out of 5 stars, Life saver

xreaper101 , 04/28/2014

This is going to be sweet and to the point. My girlfriend has had this car for about a year now and the car has worked well and reliably this whole time. It's great on gas, has a refrigerator built in above the glove box, and has lots of capacity to carry people or items. The big reason i love this car is for today though. She got in a roll over accident at 45mph. The car rolled 2-3 times, every piece of glass broke and the car was a mess. But she came out with nothing but a pulled neck muscle and a bruised knee. I believe this car saved her life.

4.375 out of 5 stars, 2012 Caliber Review

leb1 , 03/14/2012

I have owned this car for about 2.5 weeks, and so far I think it is a great car. I have 2012 caliber SXT. the only complaint that I have is I AM ONLY GETTING 18 mpg not like I was told That I would get 24 city 34 hwy. I sure hope it gets better. But other than that this car is worth the money.

4 out of 5 stars, Reliable car, great commuter

Khoerres , 10/16/2018

SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M)

I’ve owned my Caliber for about 4 years now. I have had absolutely no issues with it, completely dependable and handles well in bad weather and rugged terrain.(gravel, mud, Unpaved roads). The engine is quiet and you can’t hear much outside noise when all the windows are up which is great while I’m using my blue tooth. The stereo system is great for being stock. My husband drove this car across the country with no issues in the middle of summer. Cons- Has no get up and go, seems to have a harder time accelerating when the AC or heat is on. It’s small for me personally having 2 kids and 2 dogs. It being small however has its advantages, just time for this family to upgrade. Too bad 2012 is the last model, it’s a great little car.

